Sallah: Police restrict vehicular movement in Maiduguri

The Police in Borno has announced the restriction of vehicular movement in Maiduguri, as part of measures to ensure security during the Eid prayer marking the Sallah celebration.

A statement signed by the Spokesman of the Command, SP Edet Okon, said the measure was among others taken to ensure safety of the people.

“In view of the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebration, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bello Makwashi wishes to inform residents of Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and Jere Local Government Area that there will be restriction of vehicular movement uptil 12:00 pm on Sallah day.

“The restriction will affects all motor vehicles, tricycles, bicycles, wheel barrows and carts.

“Therefore, worshippers are advised to arrive early at prayer grounds nearest to them for security screening to avoid rush or stampede.

“Also, owing to the ravaging effects of the Coronavirus, they are further advise to ensure the use of face mask, observe social distancing and other safety measures put in place by government,” he said.

It said that bags and sharp objects would not be allowed into prayer grounds, and urged parents and guardians to monitor their wards to avoid incident of missing children.

While calling for maximum cooperation, the statement advised the people to be vigilant, report any suspicious persons, activities or objects to the police and other security agencies.