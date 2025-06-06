Sallah: Cost of living, insecurity threaten Eid spirit — NLC

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has raised alarm over the worsening cost of living and growing insecurity across the country, saying both challenges threaten the spirit of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Acting President of the NLC, Comrade Audu Amba, in a goodwill message to Muslims on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir 2025, urged governments at all levels to urgently address the economic and security difficulties confronting Nigerians.

“We would like to use the opportunity to renew our call on the government at all levels to take all the steps necessary to bring down the cost of living,” he said.

While felicitating with Muslim faithful across the country, the NLC called on Nigerians to draw inspiration from the true meaning of the Sallah celebration.

“We urge them and indeed the generality of Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of Eid-el-Kabir, which is faith, obedience, and sacrifice for a better Nigeria,” the labour leader said.

Comrade Amba, however, expressed concern over the rising prices of rams and other essential food items ahead of the celebration, describing it as a reflection of the economic hardship facing the people.

“Although we note with concern the skyrocketing prices of rams and other food items, we nonetheless wish our own Muslim faithful a faith-renewing Eid filled with love, prosperity, and peace,” he said.

He also offered prayers for all Muslim worshippers during the period, saying, “May Allah accept your prayers and sacrifices during the holy celebration of Eid-el-Kabir.”

On the issue of national security, the NLC leader stressed the urgent need to curb insecurity in order to restore normalcy and freedom of movement across the country.

“We also call on the government to bring to an end the spate of insecurity across the country in order to, among other things, create the necessary environment for celebration in all nooks and crannies of Nigeria,” he added.

Amba encouraged citizens not to despair in the face of the current national challenges, urging them to remain hopeful and resilient.

“As a moment for sober reflection, we equally urge all Nigerians to not give up hope in their country because of the present challenges but muster the needed wisdom and courage to confront these challenges head-long for a greater Nigeria for all of us,” he said.

The NLC message comes amid public outcry over the high cost of living and continued insecurity in many parts of the country, both of which have cast a shadow over what should ordinarily be a festive period for millions of Muslim faithful.