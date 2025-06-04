Sallah: Christian scholars, join Muslims to clean Eid Prayer Ground in Kaduna

By Idibia Gabriel

As preparations for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebration continue, a Nigerian Pastor has led a group of Christian Pastors and youths to join Muslims in cleaning the Eid prayer ground and its surrounding environment in Kaduna State.

The initiative is part of efforts to promote religious tolerance, peace, and unity among the two major religion and its followers.

The gesture, which happened on Tuesday 2025 in kasuwar Magani volatile area of Kajuru local government in the Southern part of Kaduna State, is aimed at fostering peaceful coexistence, encouraging interfaith dialogue, and building stronger ties between different religious communities.

Pastor Dr. Yohanna Buru, the General Overseer of Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Ministry, organized the team of Christian leaders and youth to support their Muslim neighbors in cleaning the Eid prayer ground in preparation for the festivities.

The cleaning exercise, which lasted several hours, provided an opportunity for Christians and Muslims to engage in meaningful dialogue, exchange rapour of goodwill, and discussed ways to deepen religious understanding and collaboration.

According to Pastor Yohanna, “this is not the first time Christians are participating in such an initiative. At Kasuwar Magani, located in the Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Christian youths and elders have regularly joined their Muslim counterparts in preparing the Eid prayer ground.

“These joint efforts, involving both Christian pastors and Muslim imams, aim to create a clean and welcoming environment for worship, while fostering unity and mutual respect”, he said.

Pastor Buru emphasized the shared values between Muslims and Christians, noting that both faiths believe in one God and have sacred texts—the Bible and the Quran. “Together, participants cleared overgrown grass and removed trash around the mosque, beautifying the area”.

Pastor Buru, who personally took part in the exercise, was accompanied by Reverend Danjuma Mazadu Makama and several Christian youths. They all stressed the importance of promoting peace and unity through such acts of service.

“We came here to support our brothers by cutting the grass and cleaning the mosque environment, with the goal of promoting peace and unity,” Pastor Buru stated.

He also extended his Sallah greetings to Muslims around the world and called on wealthy individuals to remember orphans, widows, and the less fortunate during the celebrations.

“We hope to continue this initiative annually to foster religious harmony in the region,” Pastor Buru added. “We were here last year, and we are back again this year to strengthen our relationship.”

He thanked the Muslim community for welcoming their support, adding:

“We appreciate our Muslim brothers for allowing us to join them in this meaningful act.”

Pastor Buru also sent greetings to prominent Islamic leaders, including the Sultan of Sokoto, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, Sheikh Ahmed Mahmud Gumi, Sheikh Salihu Mai-Barota, and his friend, Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, the Emir of Kano.