Saka scores twice as ruthless Arsenal thrashes Burnley

Kai Havertz said Arsenal are “all in this together” after the Gunners continued their blistering goalscoring form to thrash Burnley and close the gap at the top of the Premier League to two points.

Following their 6-0 win at West Ham last week Arsenal were soon among the goals again, captain Martin Odegaard opening the scoring on four minutes with a crisp strike into the bottom corner after Gabriel Martinelli’s pass.

Bukayo Saka converted from the spot to double the lead after Lorenz Assignon fouled Leandro Trossard in the box.

“We are in a good moment, we have won all of the games so far so it feels good,” Havertz said after the match.

“Behind that was hard work and there are many hard games to come. We have to continue the hard work.”

England forward Saka got his second just after the restart as Arsenal kept up the pace, latching on to a clever Odegaard pass then cutting inside and rifling a shot into the roof of the net.

Havertz’s scuffed effort was blocked in the box but Trossard was alert to curl in for his third goal in as many league games.

Jakub Kiwior’s long throw down the line then found an unmarked Havertz, who ghosted in behind the defence and drilled past home goalkeeper James Trafford to complete a comprehensive win for the Gunners.

Arsenal, who have 21 goals in five straight wins, move two points behind leaders Liverpool, while Burnley remain in the relegation zone.

The Gunners, following up last week’s comprehensive win at London Stadium, have started a calendar year with five consecutive league wins for the first time in their history, and blew Burnley away with their slick football.

And the in-form Gunners may even have scored more at Turf Moor, with Trossard going close on two occasions before he eventually found the net.

Havertz continually caused problems by picking up pockets of space with his movement off the ball while Saka, Trossard and Martinelli interchanged in the box to regularly threaten.

Odegaard led by example, scoring his first goal since December 2 and providing the assist for Saka’s second strike.

Saka has scored in four consecutive league appearances for the first time in his career, netting six across those four games, more than in his previous 19 league games.

When Mikel Arteta’s side are on song, they are hard to stop.

“We are really pleased because it is a difficult place to come and Burnley have been very competitive in the big games they have played so far this season,” the Arsenal boss told BBC Match of the Day.

“We are generating competition within the squad. They are a joy to work with, the way they train every day and apply themselves, and how they want to improve.

“They want more – that’s the good thing.”

Goalkeeper David Raya didn’t have a save to make as Arsenal kept consecutive top-flight clean sheets for just the second time this season.

Arteta’s side travel to Porto in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday, before hosting Newcastle next Saturday (20:00 GMT) as they look to maintain their flawless start to the year.