Saint Lucia’s Deep Nigerian Roots Highlighted as Tinubu Visits Parliament

In a moving address before the joint session of Saint Lucia’s bicameral parliament, Senate President Alvina Reynolds revealed that a majority of the island’s formerly enslaved Africans had roots in Nigeria, as recorded in a British census from 1815.

Welcoming President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his historic state visit, Reynolds said of the 16,282 enslaved people recorded on the island that year, 3,488 were born in Africa — 34% from Nigeria, 11% from Nigeria-Cameroon, and 22% from the Congo. The rest were born in Saint Lucia, mostly descended from people of Nigerian and Senegambian origin.

Reynolds described President Tinubu’s visit as symbolic, saying it “rekindles a mission to reunite us with our homeland,” adding that his presence on World Parliament Day made the occasion even more profound.

Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister, Philip J. Pierre, echoed the sentiment, describing the visit as a “moment of freedom and celebration.” He called Saint Lucia “a small fragment of Africa” with deep emotional and genetic links to Nigeria.

Highlighting the role of culture, religion, and healthcare in the bond between the two nations, the Prime Minister acknowledged contributions of Nigerian professionals, the influence of Afrobeats and Nollywood, and anticipated agreements in manpower and medical exchange.

Pierre also called for improved air connectivity between West Africa and the Caribbean to bolster tourism, trade, and cultural exchanges. He emphasized Saint Lucia’s readiness for stronger Africa-CARICOM relations, ahead of the second summit scheduled for Addis Ababa in September.

President Tinubu’s visit marks the first by a Nigerian leader to the island and comes 27 years after Nelson Mandela’s own historic appearance—symbolically reflecting Mandela’s 27 years in prison, which Pierre called “a day of freedom and celebration.”

The event was attended by leaders from across the Eastern Caribbean, including Prime Ministers and top officials from Dominica, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Montserrat, and more.