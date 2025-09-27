Saheed Osupa Grateful After Burna Boy Hails Him as “GOAT Singer”

Nigerian Fuji music legend Saheed Osupa has expressed gratitude to Grammy-winning superstar Burna Boy after the Afrofusion artist publicly hailed him as one of the “Greatest of All Time” (GOAT) singers. The unexpected praise has sparked conversations across Nigeria’s entertainment scene, bridging generational divides between Fuji and Afrobeats fans.

The moment unfolded during a recent international interview where Burna Boy was asked about the artists who inspired his artistry. While he listed a mix of global names, he singled out Saheed Osupa as a Nigerian icon whose vocal mastery and storytelling have deeply influenced contemporary music.

“If we’re talking about singers that really shaped music in Nigeria, you can’t ignore Saheed Osupa. For me, he’s a GOAT the man is a genius with his voice,” Burna Boy said.

Clips of the statement quickly went viral, with fans celebrating the recognition of Fuji music a genre sometimes overlooked by younger Afrobeats audiences.

In response, Osupa took to Instagram to thank Burna Boy, sharing a heartfelt note alongside a throwback performance video.

“Respect is reciprocal. I truly appreciate Burna Boy for acknowledging my contribution to Nigerian music. It shows the new generation has not forgotten our cultural roots,” Osupa wrote.

The Fuji maestro also called on Nigerians to celebrate homegrown genres, stressing that Fuji, Juju, Highlife, and Afrobeat all paved the way for today’s global Afrobeats explosion.

Entertainment analysts say Burna Boy’s endorsement is significant because it links two powerful yet different Nigerian music traditions. Fuji, rooted in Yoruba culture and Islamic praise chants, dominated Nigeria’s street music scene in the 1980s and 1990s, while Afrobeats has taken the world stage in the past decade with artists like Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido. Dr. Bisi Ajayi, a cultural historian, explained:

“Burna Boy’s comment shows a growing awareness among Afrobeats stars that their success is built on the sacrifices of earlier musicians. It’s not just about hip beats; it’s about cultural continuity.”

Reactions to the exchange have been overwhelmingly positive. Fuji loyalists have flooded social media, celebrating the renewed spotlight on their genre. Younger Afrobeats fans, meanwhile, have been discovering Osupa’s discography, with streaming numbers for his classic albums reportedly seeing a bump since Burna Boy’s remarks.

On X (formerly Twitter), one fan wrote:

“If Burna Boy calls Saheed Osupa a GOAT, then I need to listen. Respect to both kings.”

Saheed Osupa’s Legacy

Often referred to as the “King of Fuji Music,” Osupa has recorded over 40 albums, blending sharp lyricism with socially conscious storytelling. He has also been credited with modernizing Fuji by infusing it with elements of hip-hop and Afro-pop. Despite controversies and rivalries within the Fuji scene, Osupa remains one of the most respected figures in Nigerian music.

The exchange between Burna Boy and Saheed Osupa has reignited conversations about the preservation of indigenous Nigerian music. With Afrobeats now a global export, industry insiders believe such acknowledgments could lead to collaborations between old-school legends and new-age stars.

For Osupa, the praise reaffirms his enduring influence: even in an era dominated by streaming charts and international tours, his Fuji sound remains relevant. And for Burna Boy, it underscores his reputation as an artist unafraid to credit the giants whose shoulders he stands upon.