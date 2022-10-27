SAHCO wins aviators Africa ground handling awards

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

Skyway Aviation Handling Company PLC (SAHCO) has won the best Ground Handling Award in Africa at the Aviators Africa Conference and Tower Awards 2022 held at the Protea Wanderers Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The award was presented at the fourth edition of the Aviators Africa Conference and Tower Awards which was well attended by delegates and airline executives from across the world. Furthermore, the event was created to celebrate excellence and sustainability in African Aviation and to recognize brands and change-makers that have contributed immensely to the development of African Aviation.

The three-day event which was themed; ‘Sustainability in African Aviation’ was focused on the challenges faced by the Aviation and tourism industry and recommended possible recovery paths to the challenges.

At the event, the founder and CEO of Aviators Africa Conference and Tower Awards, Toni Ukachukwusaid the conference was aimed at pioneering sustainability initiatives in the African Aviation eco-system whilst connecting it with tourism.

The award which was received by the Managing Director/CEO of SAHCO, Mr Basil Agboarumi said it was “a long time coming” and when he saw the nomination list of the Ground Handling Companies of high repute, he was proud to see SAHCO nominated alongside National Aviation Service (NAS), Swiss Port and Kenya Ground Handling Company to which SAHCO won with a landslide victory.

He said that SAHCO as a Public Liability Company keeps raising the bar in the Aviation Ground Handling industry by building and maintaining a fleet of ultra-modern ground handling equipment that is fitted with the latest technology innovations.

SAHCO is also proud to consist of well-trained customer-centric staff with a presence in all the commercially operated airports of Nigeria and ultra-modern warehouses with massive cold rooms and freezers.

The agency was also recently awarded Aviacargo Investment Company of the year (Warehouse) by Aviacargo journal in partnership with ATQNews by virtue of SAHCO’s ultra-modern quality warehouse which is one of the best in West Africa as regularly attested to by our clients.

Also, Basil reiterated that SAHCO is involved in Passenger Handling services, Ramp Handling services, Cargo Handling services and Warehousing, Aviation Security services, VIP lounge services and other Aviation related services by delivering quality services that are aimed at exceeding customers’ expectations at all times.

