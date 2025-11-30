SAHCO Posts 57 % Revenue, 86 % Pre‑Tax Profit Surge in Q3 2025

Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) has recorded a remarkable turnaround in its third-quarter 2025 performance, reporting revenue of N31.68 billion, up N11.56 billion or 57 % from N20.12 billion in the same period last year.

The surge was largely driven by increased handling volumes on the Lagos–London corridor and expanded operations at Abuja’s Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Direct costs rose 73 % to N14.04 billion from N8.11 billion in Q3 2024, outpacing revenue growth and tightening the cost-to-income ratio. Despite this, gross profit climbed 47 % to N17.63 billion, reflecting the company’s capacity to manage operating expenses efficiently and pass costs to customers.

Administrative expenses increased modestly by 11 % to N7.42 billion, supporting the strong bottom line. As a result, profit before tax surged 86 % to N10.38 billion, up from N5.59 billion in Q3 2024.

Management credited the robust performance to “the continued recovery of international travel, successful launch of new routes by Nigerian carriers, and our relentless focus on operational efficiency.”

The company also highlighted investments in modern ground-handling equipment and digital ticketing platforms as key drivers of margin expansion.

Analysts have welcomed the results, noting that SAHCO’s performance underscores the resilience of Nigeria’s aviation support sector despite foreign exchange challenges and infrastructural constraints.

The company’s stock has risen 12 % since the start of the year and is expected to benefit further from strategic partnerships with regional airlines and the expansion of Lagos–Gatwick and Abuja–Heathrow services.

SAHCO, which provides ground-handling, cargo, and passenger services across Nigeria’s major airports, said it will continue to pursue initiatives aimed at deepening market share, enhancing service quality, and maintaining vigilance against regulatory and macroeconomic headwinds.