SAHCO donates medical equipment to NDLEA clinic at Lagos airport

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, the management of the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) PLC has donated medicated equipment to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to boost healthcare facilities at the agency’s clinic at Murtala Muhammed International Airport strategic Command

Making the presentation on behalf of SAHCO, Mrs Boma Ukwunna, Executive Director, Cargo Services, who represented the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Adenike Aboderin, extoled the wonderful role being played by NDLEA in tackling drug-related trafficking especially within SAHCO’s cargo handling facilities.

Aboderin assured the NDLEA management of SAHCO’s collaboration with them in its determination to rid Nigeria’s aviation sector of illicit drug activities.

According to her “We recognise the devastating impact of drug trafficking and abuse on society, particularly on our youth. The NDLEA has been proactive in ensuring our cargo warehouses remain drug-free, deploying additional personnel to strengthen surveillance. This donation is a token of our unwavering support for the agency’s operations”

She said as a concerned citizen, that she has engaged with the NDLEA to identify areas where SAHCO could provide further assistance.

“This contribution is just a small way of demonstrating our support for the critical work you do. We stand firmly behind you in this fight against drug trafficking,” she added.

Responding, Usman Ali Wadar, Commander of the NDLEA MMIA Strategic Command, expressed profound gratitude to SAHCO for its generosity, emphasising the significant role the donated equipment will play in enhancing the command’s medical facilities.

Wadar said the donated items will not help NDLEA alone, but the entire Hajj camp community, stressing that the only available healthcare facility was the Airforce hospital which was far away from them

“We have received remarkable support from various organisations, and SAHCO has been particularly outstanding.

The establishment of our clinic was as a result of the necessity to provide medical care for drug suspects under observation, as some arrive in critical condition after ingesting illicit substances. This facility is not only for our officers and detainees but is also accessible to personnel from other agencies within the airport,”

Addressing the growing challenge of drug abuse in Nigeria, he recalled alarming statistics, stating:

“In 2018, over 14 million Nigerians tested positive for drug use. Since I assumed office, we have taken decisive steps to curb this menace. In 2022, we successfully reduced drug seizures at Lagos airport from 23 tonnes to seven tonnes, a significant achievement in our fight against drug trafficking.”

He further underscored the importance of the clinic, citing a case where a suspect arrested under his command required immediate medical intervention due to dangerously high blood sugar levels.

“Without prompt medical attention, that suspect’s life could have been at risk. The availability of medical facilities ensures that suspects receive necessary care while in custody,” he noted.

Wadar assured that the donated equipment would be judiciously used and extended heartfelt appreciation to SAHCO’s management and staff for their continued support.

The medical equipment donated by SAHCO includes: Automated haematology analyser, Incubator, Centrifuge machine, Weighing scale, Poison box, Sphygmomanometer, Lipid profile meter and Ambu bags.