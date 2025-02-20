SAHCO boosts revenue with 74.8% increase in 2024

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) PLC has experienced a remarkable financial turnaround, with a 74.8 per cent increase in revenue for the period ending December 2024, compared to the previous year.

This unprecedented growth reflects the company’s commitment to operational excellence, enhanced service delivery, and solidified partnerships with key industry players.

The company said it is celebrating a year of exceptional growth and accomplishments under the dynamic leadership of its Managing Director/CEO, Mrs. Adenike Aboderin.

Her tenure has been marked by strategic excellence, a significant boost in operational performance, and impressive milestones that have strengthened SAHCO’s position as a leading force in Africa’s aviation ground handling sector.

Under Aboderin’s leadership, SAHCO has secured key contracts and renewals, further cementing its reputation in the aviation industry. The company successfully renewed its ground handling contract with British Airways for five years, underscoring its reputation for quality service.

Furthermore, SAHCO signed a 5-year ground handling agreement with South African Airways and strengthened partnerships with other major carriers, including Bristow Airlines, Value Jet, Ibom Air, Green Africa, and Air Cote D’Ivoire. Additionally, SAHCO expanded its footprint by securing the Air Peace London route, Ibom Air’s regional operations to Accra, and Uganda Airlines’ extended services to Abuja.

SAHCO further expanded its portfolio by entering the religious tourism sector, securing Hajj handling contracts with Flynas and Umza Air. The company also secured the full handling contract for Neos Air, reviving the Nigerian-Italian route after nearly two decades.

SAHCO’s growth continued with new domestic handling agreements with Umza Aviation, LTT Cargo, and ASTRA Aviation, solidifying its dominance in Nigeria’s aviation industry.

It’s commitment to safety and efficiency was widely recognized, with the company receiving multiple awards from British Airways, including the Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum Awards for Safety & Punctuality at the Lagos station, along with a Bronze Award for its Abuja operations. These accolades affirm SAHCO’s dedication to top-tier aviation handling services.

SAHCO also set a new standard in operational efficiency, achieving an impressive 37-minutes turnaround for an Ethiopian Airlines cargo flight—a record for offloading 37 pallets from a Boeing 777 in under 40 minutes.

Mrs. Aboderin’s leadership has prioritized safety and environmental sustainability. SAHCO successfully renewed its IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) and RA3 certifications, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to industry-leading safety standards.

Also, SAHCO strengthened its corporate affiliation with the Institute of Safety Professionals of Nigeria (ISPON), reinforcing its position as a safety-driven organization.

Additionally, the company has made significant investments in eco-friendly aviation ground support equipment to support its expanding operations and contributing to environmental sustainability in the aviation sector.

“The first year of Mrs. Adenike Aboderin’s leadership has been transformative for SAHCO. Through her visionary approach, SAHCO has not only achieved impressive financial success but has also set new industry benchmarks in safety, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. With a continued focus on innovation and growth, SAHCO is well-positioned for even greater achievements in the years to come.

“As the company continues to push the boundaries of excellence, Mrs. Aboderin’s strategic leadership ensures that SAHCO remains a trusted and valuable partner to airlines, passengers, and stakeholders in the global aviation ground handling sector.”, the company said through her spokesperson, Adetola Uansohia.