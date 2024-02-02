SAHCO appoints Aboderin MD as Agboarumi steps down

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

The Board of SAHCO PLC has appointed Adenike Aboderin as Managing Director/CEO, effective February 1, 2024, succeeding Basil Agboarumi.

Adenike Aboderin, a seasoned finance professional, brings extensive executive leadership and financial management experience from both public and private sectors.

Previously the Director Finance and Accounts at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, she managed finance, accounts, credit control, and budget functions until December 2023.

Her public sector roles included Special Adviser to the Governor of Ogun State on Trade and Investments, overseeing Economic Planning Department from 2011 to 2014.

With interests in manufacturing, transportation, investments, and social development, she chaired the Sub-Committee on Social Issues in the 2015 Presidential Transition Committee.

In her banking career of over 20 years, she held senior management positions at Skye Bank Plc (now Polaris Bank Limited), Citibank Nigeria, Premium Securities Limited, and Commerce Bank.

Aboderin holds a Bachelor’s degree in Finance, a Master’s Degree in Banking and Finance from the University of Lagos, and is a Fellow of CIBN and ANAN.

She completed postgraduate courses in Global Strategic Management at Harvard Business School and an Advanced Management Programme at Lagos Business School.

Currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Sustainable Development from the University of Sussex, UK, Aboderin is a certified International Airport Professional.

A motivator skilled in business, transportation, marine, and energy management, she actively supports industrialization, job creation, and solutions to Nigeria’s development challenges.