SAHCO, Afolabi shine at NIGAV Awards for aviation excellence

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) PLC, has received the Aircraft Handling Service Achievement Award at the 14th Nigeria Aviation (NIGAV) Awards and Ministerial Dinner.

At the same high-profile industry event, the Chairman of SIFAX Group, Barr. Dr Taiwo Afolabi (CON), has been honoured with the prestigious Aviation Industry Investor’s Award.

The NIGAV Awards, recognized as Nigeria’s most prestigious air transport award, celebrate excellence in the aviation industry.

READ ALSO: Galadima’s Claim Against Ganduje Baseless, Ridiculous – APC

According to Mr. Fortune Idu, Founder and Convener of the NIGAV Awards, the initiative aims to foster industry harmony, encourage healthy competition, and inspire safer and more sustainable air service delivery across the country.

Mr. Idu lauded Dr. Taiwo Afolabi for his transformational investments in ground handling services and aviation Industry&Tourism, noting that his contributions have led to the establishment of one of the best ground handling companies in Africa and his foot print is all over marine , aviation, transportation, hospitality &tourism industries.

SAHCO is a foremost ground handling company in Nigeria equipped with ultra-modern facilities and a highly trained workforce, operating seamlessly across all commercially operated airports in the country.