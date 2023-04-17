Sahara Group, LSETF, Wecylclers launch first recycling hub in Lagos

By Godwin Anyebe

Sahara Group Foundation, the corporate sustainability vehicle for Sahara Group; Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), an agency under the Lagos State Government for job and wealth creation, and Wecyclers, a recycling social enterprise, have launched the first of its 12 recycling hubs (under the partnership) to be rolled out across several local government areas in Lagos State.

The hubs, the first of which was launched at the Isolo local government area, Lagos, aim to promote a sustainable environment, create jobs and empower the people of the Isolo community to adopt recycling as an effective waste management practice with some financial reward, with the potential to support a movement of environmentally conscious Lagosians.

Speaking at the launch, Ejiro Gray, Director, of Sahara Group Foundation said; “Today’s launch event is a testament to our commitment to continue to impact lives and livelihoods across diverse communities. Today, together with our partners – LSETF and Wecyclers, we have brought to life a sustainable initiative capable of spurring a favourable and widespread behavioural change where Lagosians will reimagine their waste management practices and adopt recycling”.

Gray further stated that the project will contribute to the development of a circular economy in Lagos and reduce the amount of waste generated in the city significantly. Gray concluded by urging the people of Isolo to take advantage of the Go-Recycling project and help transform their lives and communities positively by committing to promote a cleaner, healthier and thriving community for today and future generations.

Also speaking at the event, Omolara Adewumi, Director of Programmes and Coordination, representing the Executive Secretary, LSETF, Teju Abisoye, said: “Through this initiative, we hope to empower the Isolo residents by providing them with an opportunity to earn while also contributing to a greener future. We believe that this recycling hub will not only benefit individuals but also have a positive impact on the community as a whole. We are excited to partner with Sahara Foundation and Wecyclers, organisations that are leading the way in building a sustainable future for Lagos State.

Addressing guests at the launch, the Chief Operating Officer, of Wecyclers, Oluwayemisi Lawal, said “At Wecyclers, we believe that waste is not a problem, but an opportunity. Our partnership with Sahara Foundation and LSETF has enabled us to take this opportunity and turn it into a sustainable business model. The Go-recycling project will help us to reach and empower more individuals to take action towards a cleaner Lagos, and we believe that it will inspire others to join us in our mission to build a better world for generations to come.”

The Go-recycling project rollout is set to positively influence the recycling narrative in Lagos, with all 12 hubs set to be launched before the end of the year.

