SAGLEV, AUATON partner to finance sustainable transportation

BY GODWIN ANYEBE

SAGLEV, a Nigerian Electric Vehicle (EV) assembler, has partnered the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria (AUATON) to provide affordable financing options for members to transition to sustainable transportation.

This collaboration is in response to AUATON members facing challenges due to fuel price increases and maintenance costs and how members can transition to EVs to enhance profitability.

Speaking at the EV awareness workshop in Lagos, ‘tagged the importance of embracing electric vehicles in the e-hailing industry,’ the CEO of SAGLEV, Dr Olugbenga Faleye, expressed that the workshop aimed to provide affordable and sustainable electric vehicle solutions to Nigeria’s e-hailing-drivers, empowering them to increase their profits and improve their livelihoods.

According to him, “it feels impossible to make a living in e-hailing now without going to EV. “One cannot make a profit using an internal combustion engine (ICE) at this period in time. Data are available to back it up. So the best way to go is EV, because it will reduce maintenance costs, reduce power costs, and, more importantly, it is environmentally sustainable so that you can take some money home.”

“So, we feel that AUATON is the right union for us to collaborate with because of their huge platform, along with the Alternative Bank, who would finance the project. We believe this would allow us to reach a lot of the people working in the transportation industry who are in app-based transportation, and this would allow us to work directly with them,” he said.

In his response, chairman, Business Partnerships and Proposals, AUATON, Comr. Jolaiya Seun Moses expressed that, the collaboration represents a significant step forward. “We’re thrilled to partner with SAGLEV, which is offering our members cutting-edge technology and sustainable solutions.

According to him, “the major problem for us is the issue around fuel. When the subsidy was removed, most of our members could not drive again. A lot of people lost their cars to car owners, and most importantly, no profit to take home again.

This made us start searching for different solutions to the problem. So we have two options. One is going for compressed natural gas (CNG) or to go for EV.

“As of now, we have partnerships in the area of CNG and now, partnering in the area of EV for our members so that they can explore these options that would make them have a good take-home.”

Moses, who is also the association’s national treasurer, highlighted the benefits of this partnership with EV Company SAGLEV.

He said: “An average driver spends nothing less than N35, 000 on fuel daily, not to mention those who work full days.” But with EV, and from the whole analysis, what you spend is between N2, 500 and N4, 000, you are good. So, when we compare the difference, we would be saving nothing less than N31, 000 per day, and would it increase our profit?

“We believe this is a game changer for our riders, who will now enjoy riding in new, noise-free cars. Our members struggled to maintain petrol-powered cars. However, EVs have fewer components, consisting mainly of batteries and body systems. This means fewer issues, no oil changes, and reduced maintenance needs. And I am sure our members and riders will appreciate the cost savings and convenience.”

“The workshop covers how the car works, payment modalities, and other essential details regarding the partnership between SAGLEV, AUATON, and Alternative Bank, which is providing financing for the program,” Moses said.