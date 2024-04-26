Sagir Bafarawa in arms deal trial, ₦4.6 billion traced

The sum of ₦4.6 billion has been traced to the account of Sagir Bafarawa in an ongoing court trial involving an arms deal from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

The trial involves former Sokoto State Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa and four others. Sagir is the son of the former Governor.

Speaking in court, the Second Prosecution Witness, PW2, Hamza Abdullahi, told Justice Y. Halilu of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court that a staggering N4.633 billion was identified as flowing into the account of Dalhatu Investment Limited in which Sagir Bafarawa was the sole authorized signatory for the company’s bank account.

The witness told the court that the company had connections to Bafarawa’s son, and another individual known only as Nasir, who both held directorial positions.

The witness said, “From the report we received from ONSA, when we scrutinized the report, we traced the sum of N 4.633 billion paid to Dalhatu Investment Limited Account, domiciled in United Bank of Africa, (UBA), with Sagir Attahiru Bafarawa as the sole signatory of the account,”

“My Lord, I witnessed the statement dated 25/11/2015 of Sagir Attahiru Bafarawa. He was interviewed in my presence, the statement was also recorded in my presence. At the conclusion of the written statement, I read it to him. Thereafter, I endorsed the written statement. I equally endorsed the second statement at 4pm and it was concluded by 4:25pm, the same day. I witnessed it, my name and signature were there.”