SAGE: Mahmoud calls for greater investment in agricultural education

By Ukpono Ukpong

The FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, has called for increased investment in agricultural education that effectively blends theoretical knowledge with practical enterprise, alongside improved access to financing and tools for young agripreneurs.

She also advocated for the establishment of innovation hubs where young people could collaborate on sustainable solutions to modern agricultural challenges.

Delivering her message at the Students for the Advancement of Global Entrepreneurship (SAGE) Nigeria 2025 National School Entrepreneurship and Awards in Abuja, the Minister urged educators, mentors, policymakers, and stakeholders to move beyond applause and translate their support into tangible actions that advance youth-led innovation.

Mahmoud, who was represented by her Special Assistant on Technical Matters, Tpl. Michael Bawa, emphasized that Nigerian youths are not just leaders of tomorrow but innovators of today.

She noted that their creativity and technological ingenuity hold the key to transforming agribusiness and securing Nigeria’s food future.

Speaking on the theme “Harnessing Youth Innovation for Sustainable Agribusinesses and Food Security,” the Minister stressed the urgent need to empower youth-driven agripreneurship as a core solution to the country’s evolving agricultural challenges.

She commended SAGE Nigeria for its commitment to nurturing entrepreneurial ambition, noting its remarkable feat of winning the SAGE World Cup eight times in the last 12 years.

According to her, “this success underscores the exceptional potential of Nigerian youth on the global stage.”

The Minister observed that Nigeria’s development is being shaped by complex forces, including rapid population growth, climate change, rural unemployment, and food insecurity.

However, she maintained that the country is uniquely positioned to overcome these challenges through the innovative energy of its young people.

Highlighting the transformative power of modern agriculture, Mahmoud pointed to the growing role of technologies such as drones, mobile apps, blockchain, and artificial intelligence in revolutionizing farming practices—turning agriculture into a sector of opportunity, not of last resort.

She described the young entrepreneurs present as “architects of Nigeria’s future,” capable of turning scarcity into abundance and dependency into sustainability.

Mahmoud called on all stakeholders to believe in the power of youth innovation and to commit to building a country where no Nigerian goes hungry and every young mind finds opportunity in agriculture.

Earlier in his remarks, the National Chairman of SAGE Nigeria, Mr. Agwu Amogu, described the programme as a national celebration of young minds shaping the future through creativity, innovation, and enterprise.

He applauded the bold teen entrepreneurs who, rather than succumbing to apathy, have chosen action and view the challenges around them not as obstacles, but as opportunities for meaningful impact.

While expressing appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his commitment to youth empowerment and innovation, Amogu called on subnational governments and other stakeholders to adopt hands-on entrepreneurship education as a national development strategy.

“Mr. President, your leadership offers hope to millions of young Nigerians. Let us work together to scale SAGE to every secondary school in Nigeria,” he stated.

SAGE was founded in 2002 at California State University, Chico, USA. Since its launch in Nigeria in 2006, it has become one of the most effective platforms for youth empowerment, educational transformation, and community development. The programme is now active in over 32 countries, with Nigeria standing out among the top-performing nations.