Sagbama-Ekeremor-Agge road, Yenagoa-Oporoma-Ukubie road and Nembe-Brass road

BY Okereh Emma

The Prosperity Administration has built bridges across different rivers connecting several riverine communities by roads to the state capital.

Today, the people of the riverine communities of Angiama, Oporoma, Aguobiri, Otuan, Angalabiri, Ofoni, Ayamasa, Aleibiri, Isampou, Amanagbene, Ekeremor main town and Igbedi are full of appreciation for the new roads.

Interestingly, in five years, the government has done so much from sector to sector. Among the projects that were completed and commissioned during his first tenure were Kaiama Referral Hospital, Ernest Ikoli media complex, housing the State-owned radio station, Niger Delta Television and Newwaves Newspaper, the New Yenagoa City Road, the Nembe unity bridge, Elebele bridge, Igbedi road, Igbogene-AIT/Elebele outer ring road, Glory Drive road phase 2, the new Finance House, Isaac Boro Expressway, Transport Terminal, and new BHIS Administrative Complex in Yenagoa.

READ ALSO: Fifth Columnists Using Phantom NiMet Unions To Wage Ethnic War Against NiMet DG/CEO Anosike

Similarly, the governor released funds to the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development to cater for community projects and rehabilitated the Opokuma/Sabagreia road, repaired fifty internal roads in Yenagoa and built over 70 new Internal roads within the State capital.

It is great to note the infrastructural wonders taking place at the New Yenagoa City by Onopa, where dualised roads have sprang up and construction of new Commissioner’s and Assembly Quarters have been completed and inaugurated. Diri, is building a modern state capital.

With so much accomplishments, the quest of the Assured Prosperity administration to leave legacies is not going down!

The construction of three key infrastructures and legacy projects have commenced- the new Ultra-modern 25,000 capacity Stadium, iconic 9-storey Secretariat Complex and the 60MW Gas Turbines. Building an independent power plant coupled with the existing peace and security, is the way to industrial revolution.

Since 2020, the Prosperity Administration has made investments in peace and security a top priority with so much support to the conventional federal security agencies.

The establishment of the State Community Safety Corps and support to the existing Volunteer Force and Vigilante group, have brought peace to the land.

Again, the deployment of technology on security surveillance has added so much value to the security apparatus and the result is visible to all.

And as at today, Bayelsa State is ranked as the most secure state in the country. That’s a plus to this administration.

Henry Ford, American industrialist and business magnate once said, “

Coming together is a beginning, staying together is progress, and working together is success.” These attributes have over the years defined the personality of the Governor.

It is good to note that Governor Diri, has found a peaceful way to work with different leaders of the state irrespective of political affiliations in steering the ship safely in the past five years strengthening the bonds of unity and peace, insisting Bayelsa progress and development is everyone’s project.

Indeed, he has proven to be a great leader for ensuring political stability in the state working closely with his Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the other two arms of government-the legislature and the judiciary.

In five years, it is true that Bayelsa State has witnessed uncommon transformation in infrastructural development and the testimonies are loud about the steady progress.

This man of courage, Senator Diri,

has endeared himself to the people as a peaceful leader who is building a new Bayelsa of greater opportunities and shared prosperity.

The charge is now to every Bayelsans regardless of their status and profile in the society to support the current administration to sustain this momentum of clear progress in the quest to build a more united and prosperous Bayelsa State.

Oredipe, is the Director-General, Bayelsa Government New Media.