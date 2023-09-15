Safety, well-being of seafarers are paramount in ensuring productive maritime sector-Jamoh

By Temitope Adebayo

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh, has said that the safety and well-being of seafarers are paramount in ensuring the smooth operation and success of the maritime industry.

Speaking at an enlightenment workshop for seafarers, employers of seafarers and other maritime stakeholders in Lagos on Certification and health related issues concerning Nigerian Seafarers, the NIMASA boss said that seafarers lay at the heart of an efficient and productive maritime sector.

Jamoh who was represented by the Head, Administration and Human Resources Department, Hamisu Gambo, noted that the ability to maintain high medical standards and certifications is not only a legal requirement but crucial to safeguarding the lives of those who dedicate their careers to the sea”.

He explained that the Agency organized the event to ensure that ship owners, workers unions, employers of labour and other stakeholders in the maritime sector are well informed on the issue of seafarers’ medical certification.

He added, “This workshop has been meticulously curated to address the pressing concerns faced by a rejection of medical certificates issued to seafarers by some facilities and to equip all with the knowledge and tools needed to meet the stringent medical requirements set forth by international maritime authorities”.

