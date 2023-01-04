Safety: NCAA workers resume, conduct interdenominational prayer

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has again commenced the year 2023 with interdenominational prayer, praying God to make the year accident free as the industry has enjoyed over the last decade.

The prayer held at the NCAA Aviation House in Lagos had in attendance senior officials of the aviation regulatory agency.

Muslim and Christian prayers were held to beseech the Almighty God to assist the NCAA in fulfilling its vision and mission.

Prayers were specifically held to help the management to effectively implement the new Civil Aviation Act (CAA) which was recently assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The CAA 2022 repealed the 2006 CAA and captured several developments that had taken place in international civil aviation in the last 16 years.

It has changed the nomenclature of NCAA to Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) without an ‘A’ in Nigeria and also the Director-General is now addressed as DG, Civil Aviation.

The DG, CA, Capt. Musa Nuhu who joined the staff virtually implored the staff to continue to be dedicated and committed to duty in the task of facing the challenges ahead.

