Safety: AIB, NCAA organise workshop for investigators, aviation journalists

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria(AIB) and Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) in collaboration with Southern California Safety

Institute(SCSI) organised a workshop to train Air Safety Investigators, Airport correspondents, and Aviation stakeholders, among others, on the basic skills required for efficient and effective air accident Investigation occurrence and its coverage, as well as, good management of information arising from same, and its accurate reportage.

This is part of the Bureau’s effort to promote air safety. The workshop with the theme: “Investigation Management and Media Relations (IMMR)” taking place at Immaculate Diamond Hotel, Abuja, with participants drawn from the industry Regulators, Air traffic controllers, Air accident Investigators, Media practitioners, and a host of others, are to run till Friday 11th November 2022.

Addressing participants at the commencement of the training, Air Accident Investigation Expert, Matt Robinson, from Southern California Safety Institute(SCSI) and the programme Coordinator, Dr Abiodun, Asekun, a renowned aircraft engineer, both in their remarks stated that, the programme was designed to

ensure that participants at the end of the training are expected to be abreast of the basic principles of Air Accident Investigation and aviation safety standards framework, required for the efficient and effective conduct and coordination of aviation safety management systems (SMS), DailyTimesNGR gathered.

This is not the first time AIB is organising this kind of programmes. The Bureau it would be recalled, had, in 2019 organised similar programmes in Lagos for aviation correspondents but put its follow-up on hold as a result of covid 19 pandemic.

The Abuja edition of the workshop, coming barely a week to the commencement of the Bunjul Accord Group Accident Investigation Agency (BAGAIA ) programme and workshops in which, AIB will host, equally explained the Bureau‘s resolve not to rest on its oars in stepping up efforts to deepen partnership and collaboration of inter- agency to secure a safer airspace.

