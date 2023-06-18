Sack service chiefs now,Arewa Christians tell Tinubu

…Accuse ex-Gov Lalong of security failure in Plateau

… It’s a lie,our efforts brought down crises–Lalong

Arewa Christians and Indigenous Pastors Association (ACIPA) has called on President Bola Tinubu to, as a matter of urgency, change the nation’s service chiefs, especially in the wake of the renewed attacks on Plateau State.

It noted that since mid-April, 2023, alleged Fulani militia had been terrorizing the state’s Local Government Areas, especially Mangu, Barkin Ladi, Riyom, and the communities of Jol and Kwi.

The group blamed the immediate past administration of former Governor Simon Lalong of engaging in actions that encouraged the arrival of killer Fulani herdsmen in the state.

However, in a swift reaction, the ex-governor denied the allegation,saying ACIPA lacked adequate information on all the efforts made by his administration to halt the attacks.

He told Daily Times exclusively that his administration established a special peace building department, emulated by other afflicted states,which greatly curbed the conflicts.

But, ACIPA, speaking to newsmen, weekend, in Jos,the state capital, through its chairman, Rev. Luka Shehu,said: “The systematic and well-planned attacks in Mangu Local Government by militias on rampage against ethnic minorities across Northern Nigeria with particular reference to Christians is a grave concern to us.”

Rev. Shehu recalled what he described as the annihilation of and impunity against the Mwaghavul (Mangu) indigenous people, which he claimed is ongoing, alleging that the failure of the Lalong government gave the Fulani militias a leeway against Plateau residents.

ACIPA also indicted the Special Military Task Force in the State for alleged negligence.

“In view of this, we call on President Bola Tinubu to, as a matter of urgency, immediately replace all service chiefs and redeploy all commanders with a possible probe into their operational activities”, Shehu urged.

He added: “Over 40 communities have been destroyed or attacked from Mai Katako, Kantoma, Mangu Halle, Panyam and Pushit amongst others.

“These attacks are simply a well-planned and carefully orchestrated genocide against the peace-loving indigenous people.

“We are giving the security operatives through the Federal Government an ultimatum to dislodge and arrest these militias. Government cannot claim ignorance concerning intelligence about their operations and locations.

“We call on the Federal Government, National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA), to ensure compensation and resettlement of all those affected not only in Mangu Local Government alone, but those who have been affected from Bassa, Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Bokkos Local Governments over the period.

“It is evident that the APC government under former President Muhammadu Buhari sacrificed professionalism and accountability of our Armed Forces and security organisations to cronyism, nepotism and religious bigotry and/or sentiments.

“We also call on the Federal Government and the legislatures of the 10th Assembly to, as a matter of urgency, salvage our states of the menace of insecurity.

“We call on them to promote the rule of law and true federalism. To also abrogate the items on the exclusive list with particular reference to state policing and mining, amongst others, to the concurrent list items to enable state governors to secure their states as against the current failure under federal control which is contrary to true federalism.”

Speaking on behalf of Lalong, the state’s ‘former Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Dan Manjang, berated the group for possessing scanty information on what Lalong did, especially in the area of peace building.

Manjang said Lalong was the only governor in the last dispensation to create the Peace Building Agency, a laudable development, he disclosed, which other States emulated.

He added that crises in the State was almost brought to a halt as “achieving peace was one of Lalong’s five-pillar trusts in his time tagged the ‘Rescue Administration’.”