S’ Court delivered 272 judgments in new legal year, says CJN Ariwoola

BY ANDREW OROLUA

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, says the Supreme Court delivered 272 judgements in the 2022/2023 new legal year so far.

The new legal year began in September 2022 and will end in September 2023 when a new legal year would commenced.

Mr Ariwoola disclosed this in his statement felicitating Nigerian Christian and Muslim faithful on this year’s Easter celebration and the ongoing Ramadan fast.

The CJN noted that the judgments were from normal civil, criminal and election-related appeals.

He counselled both Christians and Muslims to use the two religion occasions to pray fervently for peace and tranquillity to continue to prevail in the country.

READ ALSO: Development: Islamic cleric charges political leaders.

“I am using this opportunity to thank my brother justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and our supporting staff for their unalloyed cooperation since the beginning of the current legal year of 2022/2023, which started in mid-September 2022.

“I want to specifically appreciate and acknowledge my brother justices who have delivered 272 judgments in the normal civil, criminal, and election-related appeals under immense pressure.

“We appreciate, adore, and give glory to Almighty God, who has continued to keep us all in good health.

“I wish the Christian faithful a joyous Easter and the Muslim Ummah a rewarding Ramadan and happy Eid- el- Fitr,” the CJN said.

The Supreme Court is on Easter and Eid-el- Fitr vacation and will resume later this month.

For more update follow us on www.dailytmesng.com