S/C Judgement: LP expresses satisfaction, by returning Power, supremacy to Parties

…says it wouldn’t hesitate to caution Obi, on issues that undermines the Party

By Tom Okpe

The Labour Party, LP, has expressed it’s satisfaction over the Supreme Court judgement on Thursday, last week which returned power, glory, and supremacy of political Parties to individual Parties.

The Party also said it will not hesitate to caution the former Presidential candidate of the Party in the 2023 election, Peter Gregory Obi over issues that will undermine the Party.

In a resolution adopted at the National Executive Council, NEC, of the Party at its National Secretariat, Abuja on Monday and signed by the National Chairman, Julius Abure and National Secretary, Umar Ibrahim Faruk stated that the Court asserted the supremacy of the Party over its internal affairs and that leadership of a political Party is not for any Court to decide as it is a no go area for the Court, so, the court did not sack the National Working Committee, NWC, leadership.

The resolution reads: “Accordingly, NEC in session reaffirmed the Nnewi National Convention held on the 27th of March 2024 that produced the current NWC members under the chairmanship of Abure.

READ ALSO: Wike queries UniAbuja over large expanse, undeveloped land

“The NEC in session believed very strongly that the present NWC will lead the Party in subsequent elections to victory and therefore, reimpose their confidence in the NWC, condemning in strong terms, activities of the Caretaker Committee illegally established by Alex Otti and Peter Obi in a so-called Stakeholders meeting held on the 4th of September 2024 in Umuahia.

“The Supreme court admonished Party leaders and members of the Party to always abide by the constitution of the Party.”

NEC also, noted that Article 14 (4) (B) gives power to call meetings only to the National Secretary with the approval of the National Chairman. Accordingly, NEC warned all members to abide by the constitution of the Party, noting the various anti-party activities of Gov Alex Otti, including calling of unauthorized Stakeholders meeting and usurping the powers of NEC, also, conducting LGA Elections, using another Political Party.

“His anti-Party activities is unbecoming of highly respected personality and can no longer be acceptable, NEC stated that it will not hesitate to discipline him in line with Article 19 of the Party’s Constitution.

“NEC in session noted that it would not hesitate to discipline any other erring member who violates the Party constitution, regardless of how big or powerful such individuals may be.

“We will also, not hesitate to caution the 2023 Presidential candidate of our great Party, Obi, not to participate in any action capable of undermining the peace unity, and integrity of the Party as the NEC will not hesitate to issue stiffer penalty, if found culpable.”

NEC in session reviewed the activities of the House of Representatives Caucus leader, Victor Adam Ogene and wishes to note that; “voice of the current leadership of the Party is not being heard in the hallowed lower chambers; that there is lack of cohesion amongst our members in the House; with leadership appearing to be compromised; and that the ideology and programs of the Party are not well represented.

“As a result of the aforementioned, we have decided to relieve Rep Ogene of that leadership role for dereliction of duty. Consequently, Rep Ben Etanabene has been appointed by the NEC in session as the LP Caucus Leader in the House of Representatives.”

The NEC however, mandated the NWC to communicate the decision to relevant authorities adding that, “he is to hand over all Party’s properties in his possession, particularly all the financial contributions made so far by other LP lawmakers which are in his possession to the Party, and render proper account to the Party with immediate effect.

The Party, reiterated its willingness to provide Nigerians good governance, security, economic growth and development, infrastructure development, robust electoral system, free and independent judiciary, if given the opportunity and mandate by Nigerians to provide leaders for the country.

“We therefore, assure all Nigerians of a political Party that is different, and has internal Party democracy.”

The NEC meeting was attended by members of the National Working Committee, National officers of the Party, State Chairmen and Secretaries, Stakeholders of the Party, and other co-opted members of the National Executive Council, provided by Article 13 (A) of the Party Constitution.