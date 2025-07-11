Ryan Ofei’s Jubilate EP: A Soulful Celebration of Faith and Afrobeats Lead Single “Blessed” Featuring Tjsarx Out Now Across All Platforms

Acclaimed contemporary gospel artist Ryan Ofei has released his much-anticipated new EP, Jubilate—a bold, genre-blending body of work rooted in faith, culture, and joy. Leading the project is the vibrant single “Blessed,” a high-energy Afro-fusion anthem featuring rising Nigerian artist Tjsarx.

A New Sound for a New Generation of Worshippers

Jubilate marks a pivotal chapter in Ofei’s artistic journey. Known for his rich vocals and spiritually resonant songwriting, Ofei now leans fully into the Afro-Gospel space—fusing his worship background with West African rhythms and vibrant live instrumentation.

From percussive grooves to multilingual lyrics in English, Twi, and Yoruba, Jubilate is a sonic celebration that reflects Ryan’s Ghanaian-Canadian heritage and his global gospel vision. Produced between London, Toronto and Dallas, the EP connects the spiritual with the cultural, encouraging worship through both sound and movement.

About the Lead Single – Blessed

“Blessed” is a joyful celebration of divine favour, gratitude, and spiritual breakthrough. Co-written with and featuring Nigerian artist Tjsarx, the song was born from a deep soulful session where the artists connected over their shared testimony of grace.

With its irresistible Afrobeats rhythm, sing-along hook, and uplifting lyrics, “Blessed” is a feel-good anthem designed to move both body and spirit—an instant add to any playlist that celebrates joy and faith.

“This project is about giving God praise in the language of my people and the sound of now. ‘Jubilate’ is about joy, testimony, and gratitude.” – Ryan Ofei

Jubilate EP is available now on all major music streaming platforms.