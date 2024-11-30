Ruggedman: Barking at Davido Won’t Fix Nigeria

Veteran rapper, Michael Ugochukwu Stephens, aka Ruggedman, has slammed those criticising afrobeats singer, Davido, over his comment on the Nigerian economy.

it was reported that Davido has been under heavy fire after warning American citizens against contemplating relocation to Africa, especially Nigeria, saying the country’s economy is in a “shamble” in a recent podcast interview.

Reacting, Ruggedman said Davido’s comment was on point.

He urged the government to fix the economy so that no one would make similar comments in the future.

He pointed out that criticising Davido isn’t fixing the country, stressing that the hardship is unbearable.

On his X handle, the rapper wrote, “Ok Davido has said what he said, moving forward the government should fix Nigeria so nobody will say such again. All this barking all over the place is not fixing the nation.

The hardship is too much.”