Rosabon Financial Services Takes a Stand with “Say No To Drugs” CSR Initiative

In an unwavering commitment to community welfare and societal well-being, Rosabon Financial Services (A portfolio company of The Concept Group) embarked on another significant Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, themed “Say No To Drugs🚫.”

The initiative is a proactive response to the alarming prevalence of drug abuse among Nigerian youth, ranging from 20-40% among secondary school students and 20.9% in the general youth population.

Partnering with Aje Comprehensive Senior Secondary School in Sabo-Yaba, Lagos

State, Rosabon Financial Services has gone beyond rhetoric, taking tangible steps to

address the issue at its roots.

The comprehensive initiative includes the refurbishment of the school’s sick bay and the provision of essential emergency first-aid training for staff members.

At Rosabon Financial Services, we firmly believe that our mission extends beyond

traditional financial solutions. Our ethos revolves around fostering positive societal

impact, evident in our commitment to maintaining a robust Environmental, Societal, and Governance (ESG) stance in the Nigerian business ecosystem.

Rosabon Financial Service

The “Say No To Drugs 🚫” initiative is not just a campaign against drug abuse; it’s a

strategic move towards creating a healthier, responsible future for Nigeria within the

global landscape. Rosabon Financial Services recognizes the importance of nurturing a drug-free environment for the youth, ensuring their holistic well-being.

