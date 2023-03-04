Road projects: Oyebanji says Ekiti people must get value for their money

AYODELE ADESANMI

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, on Friday, said his administration would continue to ensure that government projects are in conformity with high standard so that Ekiti people could have the best value for their money.

Governor Oyebanji disclosed this in Ado-Ekiti when he led some state officials on inspection of road projects in some parts of Ikere and Ado Ekiti.

He told Journalists shortly after the exercise is a strategy adopted by his administration to ensure that Ekiti people have the best value for their money and to ensure that contractors work according to specifications.

While expressing satisfaction with the level and quality of work done by the contractors on the roads constructions, the Governor said his administration would continue to serve the interest of all Ekiti people.

According to him “Part of what we have built into our strategy is continuous monitoring of government projects to ensure conformity with standard and value for money, so once in a while I go out myself to check on what contractors are doing to ensure that Ekiti people have the best of value for their money and like I use to say that we are just custodian of the resources meant for Ekiti people and the resources must be deployed in a way and manner that will serve the interest of majority of Ekiti people and this will be a continuous exercise.

READ ALSO: Methodist bishop gives reason for joining Abia guber…

“I am impressed with what I have seen and I must commend all the contractors working on our roads and the Ministry of Works that supervise them and I just hope they can keep this up and move very fast before the rain sets in.” The Governor asserted.

The Governor, while interacting with some residents who trooped out to see him at Ikere, said his administration would continue to deliver on it’s campaign promises made to the people.

He urged the residents to remain peaceful noting that we are all one in Ekiti.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...