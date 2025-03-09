Rivers United Close Gap on Leaders Remo Stars with Hard-Fought Victory

Rivers United moved to within eight points of Nigeria Premier Football League leaders Remo Stars after securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Niger Tornadoes on Saturday.

Samson Obi emerged as the hero for the hosts, netting the decisive goal just nine minutes from time to hand Rivers United all three points. The win bolsters their hopes of mounting a late challenge for the league title.

Meanwhile, league leaders Remo Stars stumbled in their quest for the championship, falling 2-1 to Bendel Insurance at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City. Bendel Insurance’s Meyinwa Oritseweyinmi scored twice to power his side to victory, while Arinze Anakwe managed to pull one back for Remo Stars, but it proved insufficient to salvage a result.

The defeat leaves Remo Stars on 54 points from 28 games, while Rivers United have now amassed 46 points, closing the gap on the summit of the league standings.

In another fixture on the day, Ikorodu City secured an impressive 1-0 away victory over Lobi Stars. Shola Adelani found the back of the net in the 81st minute to seal the win.

The crucial victory propelled Ikorodu City to third place in the league standings, further intensifying the competition at the top of the table as the season approaches its climax.