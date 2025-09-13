Rivers to hold thanksgiving service as state returns to democracy

The Rivers State Government has announced the commencement of activities marking its transition from emergency rule back to democratic governance.

Punch reports that as part of the programme, an inter-denominational church thanksgiving service will be held on Sunday at the Ecumenical Centre, Abonima Wharf Road, Port Harcourt.

In a statement on Saturday, Ibibia Worika, the Secretary to the State Government, extended an invitation to stakeholders across the state.

“The Government of Rivers State is pleased to invite the Permanent Secretaries, Local Government Chairmen, Heads of State Security and Para-Military Agencies, Traditional Rulers, Chairmen and members of Boards and Governing Councils, Captains of industries, Government Officials and invited guests to the Inter-Denominational Church Thanksgiving Service, as part of transition activities to usher in Democratic Governance in Rivers State,” Worika said.

The service is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., with all guests expected to be seated by 9:30 a.m.

The government also announced that Ibok-Ete Ibas, the Rivers State Administrator, will serve as the Special Guest of Honour.

President Bola Tinubu had on March 18, 2025, declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and the members of the state House of Assembly for an initial period of six months.

The decision followed months of political turmoil between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Among the flashpoints were the demolition of the Assembly complex in 2023 and disputes over the legitimacy of lawmakers.

Security fears also played a role. Militancy-related pipeline vandalism had worsened, while the Supreme Court faulted the governor’s handling of the Assembly crisis, describing it as “despotism” and warning that there was “no functioning government” in Rivers State.

To stabilise the situation, Tinubu appointed Vice Admiral Ibas (retd) as sole administrator, with judicial institutions left to function independently.

Speaking at Government House, Port Harcourt, on Friday, Ibas said the assignment given to him by the president had been “sufficiently achieved” following the restoration of democratic structures at the grassroots level.

“Mr. President’s mandate to me was clear: to stabilise the state, create an enabling environment for the re-establishment of its institutions, and return Rivers State back to full democratic governance.

“With the successful conduct and swearing-in of local government chairmen and their councils, I believe we have decisively achieved the mandate that we were given,” he said.