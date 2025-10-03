Rivers state chief judge reaffirms judiciary’s support for EFCC

Justice Simeon Amadi, the Chief Judge of Rivers State, has reiterated the judiciary’s commitment to sustaining a cordial working relationship with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Dele Oyewale, EFCC spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement, noting that Justice Amadi gave the assurance in Port Harcourt while receiving the newly appointed Acting Zonal Director of the EFCC, Port Harcourt Zonal Directorate, Assistant Commander of the EFCC (ACE I) Hassan Saidu, during a courtesy visit.

Welcoming the EFCC zonal director, Justice Amadi recalled that he had always maintained a close professional relationship with the Commission, having been among the second set of judges designated to hear EFCC cases before assuming his current position.

“The relationship between the Rivers State Judiciary and EFCC has always been cordial, and during my tenure it will continue. We will always do our best to maintain this relationship. One of the ways to enhance it is exactly what you have done today, coming here,” he said.

The Chief Judge, however, highlighted a major challenge facing the prosecution of EFCC cases in the state, noting that Commission staff were overstretched as they handled matters in both the State High Court and the Federal High Court, despite limited manpower.

He suggested the appointment of additional judges to fast-track the handling of EFCC cases.

Justice Amadi also prayed for a successful tenure for the acting zonal director and urged sustained cooperation between the EFCC and the judiciary in the collective fight against corruption.

Earlier, Saidu said his visit was to formally announce his assumption of office and seek continued collaboration with the judiciary in combating corruption.

“The essence of my coming here is to pay a courtesy visit and also to thank you for the wonderful job you are doing. We have no one in our career as important as the judiciary. Without the judiciary, all our work will be to no avail,” he stated.

Saidu further expressed appreciation for the cordial relationship between the EFCC and the Rivers State Judiciary, stressing that the support and cooperation of the courts had been crucial to the Commission’s achievements.

“We thank you, sir, and we wish that such collaboration will continue to increase more and more as we steady our steps towards sanitizing the country,” he added.