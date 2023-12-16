Rivers Political Wrangling: Wike a man to reckon with – APC Caretaker Chairman

…says Gov Fubara chasing mouse while his house, burning

By Tom Okpe

The All Progressives Congress, (APC) has said Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Nyesom Wike is the man to reckon with, in Rivers State politics.

The party also, described him as Nigeria’s Dean of Politics, casting aspersions on the State Governor, Simi Fubara for the political crisis that has engulfed the State, recently.

The State Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the Party, Tony Okocha made this disclosure at the Party National Secretariat, Buhari House on Friday, in a press briefing saying, “Fubara is busy chasing mouse, while his house is burning.”

He said Governor Fubara is fermenting trouble in the State, defending the 27 State Assembly members who defected to the ruling party, APC.

He said: “Despite Governor Fubara’s demolition of the State Assembly chambers, lawmakers are free to sit anywhere and legislate, conduct their daily work as prescribed by law.

“You cannot place something on nothing, and expect it to stand. An illegality, built on illegality is still, illegality.

“I would let you know that an Assembly isn’t the structure, but, humans, there. So, an Assembly can be moved anywhere, provided,the mace, symbol of authority of the Assembly is there.

“Last Wednesday, 27members of the State Assembly sat, took far reaching decision on State matters, which they all signed.

“So, there is a case of anarchy and it’s within the State ruling Peoples Democratic Party, the (PDP).

“We don’t have breakdown of law and order, but an internal wrangling in the PDP, which I had advised the Governor about.

“I told him, Governor, that you are opening your flanks to a fifth columnist and they will feast on it, and today, he has left governance aside, chasing shadows.

“The infrastructural developments that the State is noted for, is going down, rotting away, including projects, of the former Governor, Wike.

“The former Governor completed almost 100% infrastructural development, for him, Fubara to commission, but, he’s unable to do anything, but chasing mouse, when his house is on fire.

“So, there is complete disorder in Government and governance in the State, and APC, a Party now in opposition in the State, will not allow that to continue,” Okocha noted.

On Wike’s position in the APC, Okocha said he had wooed the former Governor several times to join the ruling party saying; “I have wooed him, personally, we told him to publicly come over to Macedonia and help us.

” He’s a political juggernaut and Dean of Politics in River State and the country at large.

He is a force to reckon with, and that’s why we won the last Presidential election, which brought in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, after losing the three Senatorial zones, House of Representatives positions and the State House of Assembly Seats,” he added.