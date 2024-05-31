Rivers political crisis: Court sacks 25 defected lawmakers

By Amaka Agbu

A Port Harcourt High Court, on Thursday, declared vacant the seats of 25 lawmakers who defected from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State to the All Progressives Party (APC).

The Court also restrained Governor Fubara, the State Attorney- General, and the State Chief Justice all known as the 26th-28th defendants from interacting with the sacked lawmakers.

Justice Charles Wali Justice Charles Wali issued the order in Suit No PHC/1512/CS/2024, filed by Victor Jumbo, Speaker, Rivers House Of Assembly, Sokari Sokari, and Orubienimigha Timothy, against the lawmakers pending the determination of the substantive suit.

Issuing the Interlocutory Injunction, Justice Wali restrained the Amaewhule-led faction of the Assembly to desist from parading themselves as lawmakers of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The suit with Victor Oko-Jumbo and the 2 other lawmakers loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara as plaintiffs, had Martin Amaewhule and 24 other members of the Assembly who had defected to the APC listed, as defendants as well as Governor Sim Fubara, the State’s Attorney-General, and the State’s Chief Judge were also listed.

Justice Wali ordered: “An Order of Interlocutory Injunction is granted restraining the 1st to 25th Defendants from parading and holding out themselves as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and/or meeting/ sitting at the Auditorium of the House of Assembly Quarters located at Old Aba Road, Port Harcourt or any other place whatsoever to purport to carry out the legislative business of the Rivers State House of Assembly, their legislative seats having been declared vacant pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

“An Order of Interlocutory Injunction is at this moment made restraining the 26th to the 28th defendants from dealing with, interfacing, accepting any resolutions, bills and/or howsoever, interacting with the 1st to 25th defendants in their purported capacities as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly,” Justice Wali ordered.

Recall that all laws made and actions taken by the defected lawmakers in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Martins Amaehule and 24 others, were earlier this month declared null and void, and of no effect by the new Speaker, Rt. Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo.

The Court, then, adjourned the case to July 1, 2024, for mention.