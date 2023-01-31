Rivers police launch investigation into unknown gunmen attack on Abe’s convoy

BY AMAKA AGBU

The Rivers State Police Command has commenced a full scale investigation into the pre-rally attack on the campaign convoy of Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, the state Social Democratic Party (SDP), candidate for the March 11, 2023, governorship election.

The investigation, according to the police, would enable it to arrest the perpetrators of the attack which occurred last Monday while the Senator, with his campaign convoy, was on his way to attend a campaign rally at Akinima, in Ahoada West Local Government Area of the state.

Recall that in December 2023, Senator Abe’s campaign office in Nonwa, Tai Local Government Area of the state, was reportedly destroyed by hoodlums.

According to a statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, and made available to Daily Times in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, “There was a Pre-rally attack by unknown armed men on the campaign convoy of Senator Magnus Abe while on his way to attend a rally at Akinima in Ahoada West Local Government Area. Security personnel attached to him were able to rebuff the attack.

“Upon receipt of the information, tactical teams were immediately deployed to the area to reinforce the personnel earlier posted to provide security at the campaign venue. The teams were able to restore peace and normalcy in the area, paving way for a successful rally,” the statement read in part.

In the meantime the police has, in another statement announced the arrest of six armed men suspected to be bandits, along the Elele/Owerri axis of the state.

The statement published in Port Harcourt on Tuesday by the police image maker, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, said: “Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command on Thursday, 26th January 2023, at about 1140hrs on stop and search duty along Elele Owerri Road intercepted a Toyota Sienna with Reg. No. KNE 194 AJ with six occupants namely: (1) Boniface Owoicho “M” Driver Age 55yrs, (2), Momo Junior “M” Age 27yrs, (3), Mudi Moses “M” Age 25yrs, (4), Ibrahim John “M” Age 35yrs, (5) Abdul Faruk “M” Age 23yrs and (6) Nuhu Imadi “M” all of Kogi State.”

It continued: “Following a thorough search conducted in the vehicle, the police team recovered five arms (Three English-made single barrels and two English-made automatic revolver barrels) and twenty AA live cartridges.

“Also recovered were four police belts, five knives, two military cardigans, three operational boats, one Civil Defence operation hat, two long-sleeved singlets engraved with Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Services (NHFSS) four face caps, two woven caps, ten GSM handsets, five ID cards, two touch lights, a bag containing chaplets, rings, beads, anointing oil, one Civil Defence operation trousers, and one Muslim neck pullover,” it stated.

The police said that a full-scale investigation had already commenced and those found culpable would be charged to court at the conclusion of the investigation.

The Command, then, urged all residents of Rivers State to remain calm, vigilant, and report any suspicious activity to the police with the following emergency numbers: 08039213071, 08098880134.

