Rivers: Group warns Gov. Fubara to avert worse crisis, ward off detractors

By Tunde Opalana

Governor Siminalayi Fubara has been warned to beware of architects of crisis in Rivers State who are beating the drums of war towards perpetuating political crisis in the state.

The group, the Rivers Youths Alliance (RYA) admonished the Governor to emphatically ward off the political opportunists to avert future threats.

In a statement issued in Abuja and made available to the media on Wednesday, the group acknowledged that the Abuja truce brokered by President Bola Tinubu reflected political wisdom and pragmatic experience.

It, however, warned Fubara of several individuals and groups who see personal opportunities in the political feud between the former governor of Rivers State and current Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and Governor Fubara to short-circuit the governor’s political future instead of letting go.

The RYA stressed in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Tamuno Amadi-Douglas that “the recent political turmoil in Rivers State has captured national and even international attention, propelling the state into the limelight for all the wrong reasons; the unfolding drama has led to the formation of two entrenched opposing factions, escalating tensions within the state’s political sphere.

“In the midst of this turbulence, armchair critics and self-proclaimed experts have emerged, offering opinions and analysis often without credible evidence or genuine stake in Rivers State; while some outsiders use the situation for personal gain, a few from within the state join in pursuit of financial benefits, exacerbating the already tense environment with misguided comments and baseless claims.”

According to the RYA, many true citizens of the state are disheartened and perplexed by the rift that occurred between Wike and Fubara and the mentor-mentee fallout represents a case of private interests turned public, hindering the state’s development prospects.

“Fubara, a longtime confidant of Wike since 1999, has seen heightened suspicion and a sudden deterioration in their relationship, prompting questions about what went wrong and why this mentorship soured; regrettably, respected elders and leaders, instead of dousing the flames, have contributed to the chaos, spinning disparaging narratives and shifting positions, further confusing the populace while their actions and disregard for truth and accountability, worsen the already dire situation.

“Urging Governor Fubara to consider thorough introspection and a return to his political roots by understanding that true leadership requires humility and loyalty to those genuinely vested in his success, not fleeting alliances from fair-weather friends who may be aiming for opportunities to either exploit or weaken him before a future challenge.

“Moreover, recent political maneuvers and alliances, especially Fubara’s association with past adversaries, signal betrayal and ingratitude, casting doubt on the sincerity of his newfound circle of supporters and Governor Fubara’s recent actions, including undemocratic practices and provocative decisions, risk further political instability.

“His confrontational stance, such as the closure of the Assembly Chambers and questionable legislative procedures, could eventually lead to impeachment or worse, a declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers by the Federal Government while Fubara’s shift in loyalty and actions against the mutually agreed upon 8-point “Resolution” brokered by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, despite earlier calls for Tinubu’s intervention, baffles many observers.

“This sudden change of heart may lead Fubara into political isolation and irrelevance that may benefit some of those urging him on now but to avert a political downfall, Fubara must adhere to the spirit and letter of the Abuja agreement brokered by Tinubu, prioritizing peace and reconciliation in Rivers State because his newfound advisers, while seemingly supportive, may have ulterior motives that don’t align with Fubara’s long-term interests.

“In truth, Wike remains the pivotal figure truly invested in Fubara’s success and political growth: Fubara should acknowledge Tinubu’s role in reshaping his political landscape and embrace genuine reconciliation with Wike by setting aside the misleading counsel of those whose interests don’t align with his own,” the group stated.