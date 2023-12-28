Rivers elders write President Tinubu

The Rivers Elders and Leadership Forum (RELF) has slammed the eight-point resolution reached between Governor Siminayi Fubara and Minister Nyesom Wike, accusing it of unfairly benefiting Wike and harming the state.

In a letter to President Bola Tinubu, the forum, comprising former governors, deputy governors, academics, technocrats, traditional rulers, and community leaders, labelled the resolution “skewed,” “unimplementable,” and damaging to both Fubara and Rivers’ well-being.

Signatories of the letter include former Governor Rufus Ada George. Others are Dr. GTG Toby, a former deputy governor, Senators Andrew Uchendu and Ben Birabi, Chief Anabs Sara Igbe, and others.

The forum’s primary grievance lies with the resolution’s alleged imbalance. They argue that the meeting’s composition and attendance tilted heavily towards Wike’s camp. The elders further claim that the resolution itself is riddled with legal inconsistencies.