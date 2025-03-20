Rivers crisis: Northern Coalition blames Wike, urges Tinubu to act wisely

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has blamed the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State on the alleged manipulations of the former governor, Nyesom Wike.

In a strongly worded statement issued in Abuja, the group urged President Bola Tinubu to tread carefully in handling the situation, warning that Wike’s influence could destabilize the country.

CNG National Coordinator, Jamilu Charanchi, accused Wike of fueling political chaos for personal gain and cautioned Tinubu against being swayed by his “deranged opportunism.”

The group warned that failing to handle the matter wisely could drag the entire country into disrepute.

READ ALSO: E-paper: 10 things you need to know on The DailytimesNGR

“We find it imperative to caution the President to tread carefully in his dealings with the situation, particularly in light of the cynical interests being advanced by Nyesom Wike, the former governor of the state,” the statement read.

CNG argued that his actions do not serve the interests of the people but rather his own ambitions.

“Wike has demonstrated a troubling propensity for opportunism, leveraging his political influence to create chaos and discord within the region. His actions, driven by self-interest rather than the welfare of the people, have the potential to drag the entire country and its judicial establishment into a state of international derision,” the group said.

The coalition also raised concerns about the consequences of Tinubu engaging Wike without caution, warning that his involvement could escalate the crisis further.

“Engaging with Wike’s provocations without succumbing to emotional reactions is essential; any misstep could lead to widespread unrest within the region,” CNG stated.

They noted that the crisis in Rivers State had already led to violent uprisings, with vital oil installations reportedly being attacked.

“It is alarming to note that just 48 hours after Wike’s provocations led to President Tinubu declaring a state of emergency in Rivers State, the entire Niger Delta has erupted into violence. Reports indicate that oil installations, vital to the nation’s economy, have been targeted and destroyed,” the statement continued.

The group further stated that Tinubu must use his leadership to unify the country rather than allow himself to be drawn into Wike’s political battles.

“By fostering unity and collaboration, Tinubu has the opportunity to not only mitigate Wike’s assertiveness but also to steer the nation towards a more cohesive and productive political environment,” the group said.

CNG called on stakeholders, including civil society organizations and political leaders, to focus on peace and democratic governance, warning against the dangers of further division and violence.

“The current crisis should serve as a wake-up call for all of us to prioritize dialogue and constructive engagement over violence and division,” they advised.