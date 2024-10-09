RIVERS CRISIS: Fubara vows to bring arsonists to book as new CP assumes duty

BY ORIAKU IJELE

After blowing hot over acts of arson which followed last Saturday’s local government election in Rivers state, Governor Sim Fubara may have made the bold the move to uncover and punish those behind the act. This is because, the governor, has inaugurated a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate the arson, killings, and destruction of property at various local government council secretariats in the state.

To this end, the governor inaugurated a seven-member commission at the Executive Chambers of Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

According to the spokesman to the governor, Nelson Chukwudi, the commission that has one month to conclude its assignment has Justice Ibiwengi Minakiri as Chairman; Mrs. Inyingi Brown as the Secretary; and Uzor Ikenga as the counsel.

Other members are Felicia Nwoke; Prof. Blessing Didia; Sir Samuel Egbe; and Venerable Alex Usifor.

According to the governor, the recent attacks and burning of local government councils’ secretariats on October 7, 2024, seemed like a repeat of what was experienced in 2014, months to the general elections of 2015 when courts were set ablaze, residences bombed and people killed, leading to the closure of courts in Rivers State.

Fubara said his administration will not look away while ill-guided youths and sponsored political thugs turn the state into a theatre of violence without being made to pay for such crimes against the state.

Meanwhile, the newly deployed Commissioner of Police in the state, Mustapha Bala, has assumed office, promising to work with diligence.