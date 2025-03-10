Rivers APC demands Fubara’s resignation within 48 hours

By Our Reporter

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Rivers State Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara to resign honourably within 48 hours, threatening impeachment by the State House of Assembly if he fails to comply.

Chief Tony Okocha, the APC Chairman in Rivers State, made this statement on Monday morning during a press briefing at his residence in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

He stated, “As a political party, we advise the governor to choose between two options: resign honorably or face impeachment. This is the official stance of the All Progressives Congress. He has shown disrespect to Mr. President, and we cannot tolerate such behavior.”

Okocha referenced the offenses against Fubara, claiming that the Supreme Court has validated their accusations and provided additional evidence. He emphasized that the House of Assembly does not need to form a committee for further investigation.

“Forty-eight hours is already too generous; he should resign honorably without delay.”