Rite Foods reaffirms quality commitment, celebrates Eid el-Fitr with consumers

By Godwin Anyebe

Rite Foods Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to quality products and nourishment just as it felicitates Muslims across the country in celebration of Eid el-Fitr, marking the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

As a brand committed to refreshment, nourishment, and shared joy, Rite Foods encouraged Muslim faithfuls to rejuvenate and celebrate with its wide range of award-winning products.

Speaking on the significance of the celebration, managing director/CEO of Rite Foods Limited, Seleem Adegunwa urged Muslims to embrace the values of love, unity, and exemplary conduct as they enjoy a peaceful and fulfilling Eid.

He encouraged them to reflect on the teachings of Prophet Mohammed (SAW) and continue to uphold the virtues of faith, compassion, and national unity.

“We commend our Muslim brothers and sisters for their devotion throughout Ramadan and encourage them to let the lessons of this sacred period guide their daily lives. As they celebrate, we remain committed to providing quality products that add delight and nourishment to every moment,” Adegunwa stated.

Reaffirming Rite Foods’ dedication to excellence, he highlighted the company’s diverse portfolio of premium products, including 13 refreshing flavours of Bigi Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bigi Premium Table Water, Sosa Fruit Drink, available in five delicious flavours, Fearless Energy Drinks for an extra boost, and Bigi and Rite Sausages, perfect for on-the-go enjoyment.

Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Ekuma Eze emphasised that, the company, driven by innovation and cutting-edge technology, will continue to cater to the needs of its diverse consumers.

“We are committed to delivering superior quality products that enhance every occasion. Eid el-Fitr is a time of joy, and we are honored to be part of the celebration with our consumers,” he added.