Rite Foods celebrates World Water Day by hydrating essential workers in Lagos

By Temitope Adebayo

In commemoration of the 2025 World Water Day, Rite Foods Limited, Nigeria’s leading food and Beverage Company, is reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and community well-being by distributing Bigi Premium Table Water to essential workers across key locations in Lagos.

This initiative emphasizes the company’s dedication to promoting access to clean and safe water while soothing the nerves of people providing essential services.

Recognising the pivotal role played by security personnel, traffic wardens, Central Business District (CBD) personnels, street sweepers, and road safety officers in keeping Lagos running smoothly, Rite Foods Limited distributed refreshing Bigi Premium Drinking Water at high-traffic locations, including Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way (Ikeja Plaza and the hospital), Ikeja Under bridge, Obafemi Awolowo by Allen to T-Junction, Kudirat Abiola Way, LTV Traffic Light, Adax Mall Traffic Light, Acme Junction (Domino’s Pizza), Ikosi Road Junction by Day Star , Ojodu (Road Safety Junction), and Berger Under bridge.

Speaking on the initiative, Ekuma Eze, Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Rite Foods Limited, stated: “Water is life. It is an essential necessity and the most important ingredient in our products. As we mark World Water Day, we want to ensure that those who tirelessly serve our communities have access to this vital resource. At Rite Foods, we believe in giving back to society and raising awareness about hydration, wellness, and water conservation.”

READ ALSO: Schoolgirl plucking mangoes assaulted in Maiduguri

Observed annually on March 22, World Water Day raises awareness of global water challenges and inspires action toward sustainable water and sanitation solutions. Established as a United Nations observance in 1993, the day serves as a platform for advocating responsible freshwater management.

The theme for World Water Day 2025, Glacier Preservation, emphasises the critical role of glaciers in sustaining the planet’s water cycle. Glaciers, mountain runoff, and snowmelt provide nearly two billion people with essential water for drinking, agriculture, and energy production. As the world grapples with climate change and the rapid melting of glaciers, this year’s theme calls for urgent action to reduce carbon emissions and implement local adaptation strategies.

One of the essential workers who received the brand’s premium bottled water expressed gratitude, saying: “It was refreshing and soothing to be remembered, especially under the scorching sun and the current heatwave. Having access to a premium brand like Bigi Premium Drinking Water made all the difference.”