Rita Dominic assumes control of the Miss Nigeria Pageant

Folio Communications, which has run Miss Nigeria for 16 years, is handing the reigns over to acclaimed production company The Audrey Silva Company (TASC), which is run by Rita Dominic, an actress and producer, and Mildred Okwo, a well-known film director.

“The Miss Nigeria Pageant is a true representation of One Nigeria,” declared Dominic.

“Over the years, the platform has empowered young women from a variety of socioeconomic, racial, and religious backgrounds. I am pleased of what my husband, Mr. Fidelis Anosike, founder of Folio Communications and publisher of the Daily Times newspaper, has accomplished with the brand over the course of the brand’s 16-year history. I’m happy to say that he is giving me the reins and collaborating with TASC.

Dominic stated that she has the abilities and expertise necessary to compete against Miss Nigeria thanks to her 25 years of experience working in the entertainment industry as a film producer. He continued, “I have been on board with him for a couple of years watching and learning from him and others. I am eager for Miss Nigeria to move forward.

Speaking about this significant period in the pageant’s history, Anosike thanked the people who founded Miss Nigeria and Chief Atinuke Oyelude, the first Miss Nigeria, who will be 93 on November 16. Anosike, however, feels that it is time for new leadership to lead Miss Nigeria and that TASC is the best organization to carry on the tradition.

Rita Dominic, my lovely wife, and The Audrey Silva Company are the best people to take it to the next level, Anosike remarked. “She will make Nigeria proud and raise the bar for the pageant, I am convinced. With high hopes that the Miss Nigeria platform would evolve into a trust for the empowerment of young Nigerian women, we warmly welcome the Audrey Silva firm into the Miss Nigeria 1957 alliance.

Together with Mildred Okwo, with whom she co-founded TASC, a production business well known for its high-quality material that covers films, television, and now pageants, Dominic is expected to raise the status of the historic pageant. Dominic is known for her intelligence, fashion, and flair. Some of Nollywood’s best movies, like “The Meeting” and “La Femme Anjola,” have been made by TASC.

“Our task at Audrey Silva is to create a product that is capable of not only empowering young Nigerian women but also exciting an entirely new generation raised on all the digital advancements in the world today. We are aware that there are all kinds of content holding them captive today, but we will make pageants fun again for a new generation of viewers” said Mildred Okwo. Managing Director of TASC.

Dominic will preside over a brand-new board of directors made up of seasoned business executives as part of the long-term cooperation. Former Miss Nigeria, Wunmi Ogunbiyi, a financial expert and founder of ACubed Limited, veteran producer, actress, and founder of Temple Productions, Ego Boyo, Olatomiwa Williams, associate vice president of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, Aisha Kyari, asset manager and founder of Modd Management Company, Chioma Okigbo, and entrepreneur Senami Ibori are among the members.

The first Miss Nigeria pageant, founded in 1957 by the national newspaper Daily Times, gave away university scholarships while also showcasing the best qualities of Nigerian women. The winner provides as a superb example for other young girls to imitate. As demonstrated by the recent coronation of Shatu Garko, the first Muslim woman to win the contest, the pageant has recently embraced inclusivity and diversity. Miss Nigeria 1957 Enterprises, also known as the Miss Nigeria Organization, will now manage the competition.

