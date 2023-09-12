Rising insecurity: Police move to mop up illegal arms

BY ANDREW OROLUA

Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun has set up an ad hoc committee to review firearms licensing and regulation in the country.

Force spokesman, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the IGP tasked the ad hoc committee to conduct a comprehensive review in line with the Firearms Act and other extant laws, in the interest of public safety and general security.

The committee’s mandate will encompass a thorough assessment of current firearms licensing procedures and regulations, with the aim of enhancing their effectiveness, transparency, and accountability.

He said the Police will engage with relevant stakeholders, including legal experts, civil society organizations, and experts in the field, to ensure a holistic and well-informed review.

Similarly, the IGP issued a stern warning to all individuals involved in the wrongful possession of arms and light weapons.

He said that illegal proliferation of firearms and light weapons posed a significant threat to the peace and stability of the nation.

The police boss vowed to combat illegal fabrication, sales, possession and use of arms, emphasizing that possessing firearms without appropriate licenses and permits is not only a violation of the law but also a grave danger to society.

He assured that the Nigeria Police Force will spare no effort in pursuing and prosecuting to the full extent of the law. those engaged in such illegal activities.

Meanwhile, the IGP has charged all State Commissioners of Police and supervising Assistant Inspectors-General of Police in charge of Zonal Commands, and tactical squads to commence total clampdown on the illegal fabrication, sale, possession, and use of prohibited firearms in the country.

He equally urged all Nigerians to report suspicious activities related to firearms to their local police divisions or via the various NPF social media platforms for prompt response.

