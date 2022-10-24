Rishi Sunak emerges UK’s Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak has emerged the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Recall that Liz Truss, former Prime minister, had resigned, saying she could no longer deliver the mandate on which she was elected by the conservative Party.

According to an announcement made by Sir Graham Brady, only one nomination was received by the 1922 Committee for the new leader of the party, and backed by 100 MPs, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

Sir Brady, therefore, declared Sunak to be the next party leader, and consequently the new Prime Minister.

