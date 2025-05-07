Rise up, meet expectations, Akpabio urges Senators @ resumption

BY PATRICK WEMAMBU

As the 10th National Assembly resumed proceedings yesterday following some 5-week break commencing March 27, 2025 for the celebrations of the Easter and Eid el-Fitr holidays – the Senate President, Godswill Obot Akpabio has called on Senators to rise up to Nigeria’s moment towards meeting expectations of the electorates.

He gave the advice Tuesday during plenary in an opening address delivered at the hallowed chambers. Welcoming the members back from what he described as a spiritually enriching and reflective recess, Akpabio noted that Christianity’s celebration of sacrifice and the resurrection coupled with Islam’s culmination of fasting, prayer, charity – were not merely religious milestones but moral mirrors and national metaphors.

Said he; “They (the Sacred Seasons) remind us of the virtues this country so desperately needs: sacrifice, discipline, patience, unity, and the courage to rise from adversity. Let those lessons not remain in the churches or mosques we attended. Let them walk with us into this chamber, speak through our debates, and shine in the quality of the laws we make. The burdens on our shoulders are enormous, and no season better prepares the soul to carry such burdens than the one we’ve just passed through.”

READ ALSO: NSF2025: Gov Diri Receives National Sports Festival Torch of Unity

Reminding the Distinguished Senators that much had transpired in Nigeria while they were away – the astute parliamentarian rued that the economy continues to stretch the patience and resilience of the masses. Citing the rising cost of living, the instability in the energy sector and the persisting insecurity in parts of the nation, the Senate President warned that all the aforementioned crises demand not just attention but legislative action.

He explained; “Legislative action to support the great work the Executive Arm led by President Bola Tinubu is doing to fix the myriad of challenges which besiege our nation. In the South-East and North-West, communities still battle criminality and terrorism. In the North-Central, farmers and herders still seek protection and justice. And in the South-South, the questions of environmental equity and resource fairness remain unresolved.

“These are not just news headlines they are the bleeding wounds of the republic. Our people look to us, not for rhetoric, but for rescue. But I believe that there is no river we cannot cross if we put our trust in God and faith in the people. He has ordained to lead us in both the Executive and Legislative Arms of our government.

“In the media, during our recess, the reform of our electoral and judicial systems, and the role of the legislature in sustaining democracy. These are not idle conversations. They are the heartbeat of our democratic future. Let us rise up and meet these expectations.”

He concluded; “My Distinguished Colleagues, Let us make no mistake: we are under watch. The people are watching. The world is watching. Our constituents are watching. And history silent, but unsleeping is watching. No test must find us wanting. No challenge must catch us unprepared. Let every vote we cast, every motion we raise, and every oversight we conduct bear the fingerprints of integrity and patriotism.

“The task ahead of us this session is as solemn as it is historic. We will be examining bills critical to national stability – on security reform, economic resilience, education, technology, and youth empowerment. Our committees will delve into oversight functions that could unlock the performance potential of many MDAs. Let us carry out our duties with the spirit of statesmen, not partisans. Let us elevate debate over division. Let us govern with grace, not grudge.

“To the Nigerian people, I say this: Your Senate is back at work. And we have not forgotten your hopes, your hardships, or your hunger for change. We are here —refreshed in spirit, renewed in resolve — to build a nation where peace is not an illusion, and progress is not a promise, but a pattern. So help us God. Thank you, and welcome back to business.”