Rights Activist, Adeyanju condemns attack on CUPP Spokesman

By Ukpono Ukpong

A rights activist and Covener of Concerned Nigerians group, Deji Adeyanju, has condemned what he describes as barbaric attack targeted at the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, in Akokwa, Imo state on Saturday which led to the loss of lives of his family members and destruction of his properties.

Adeyanju in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, said the perpetrators of the atrocious act are no doubt barbarians, adding that there are unworthy to be left to dwell among humans.

He blamed the Police for not taking steps to protect investigate the initial death threat on Ugochinyere, saying that it’s the height of dereliction of duty in the history of policing.

However, Adeyanju called for justice to be invoked, insisting that the evil perpetrators should be fished out and be punished with the full extent of the Law.

“I condemn the inhumane attack targeted at Mr Ikenga Ugochinyere in Akokwa, Imo state today leading to loss of lives of his family members and destruction of his properties.

“The perpetrators of this atrocious act are no doubt barbarians. They are unworthy to be left to dwell among humans. It is saddening that they have allowed their basic human rationality to be spun over a penny by those who are supposed to uphold law and order.

“My suspicion is that governor Hope Uzodinma is behind this attack as Ikenga had alerted the public to numerous threats to his life by associates of the Imo State governor.

“This seismic event is a blatant mockery of Law and Order. It is also a convenient indication that our police are indeed letting evil bloodthirsty politicians thrive.

“They seem to earn their protection over a helpless Nigerian citizen. The unreactive attitude of the Nigerian Police Force to protect and investigate the initial death threat on Mr Ikenga has to be the height of dereliction of duty in the history of policing.

“The porous Nigerian Policing System begs for urgent reformation, otherwise, the likes of the occurrence will gradually become a norm in the society.

“It is not out of place to say that no human deserves to die because a particular government wants to keep reigning. No property deserves to be arsoned because someone do not agree with the works of a particular administration. Respect for Law and Order is a civic duty that must be conscientiously observed by all and sundry.

“Authorities should desist from using their constitutionally given powers to perpetrate vices on the unprovoking citizens. I recommend that justice be invoked. The evil perpetrators should be fished out and be punished with the full extent of the Law.

“I deeply sympathise with Mr Ikenga for the loss of his loved ones. The act of torching on his properties is also heartfelt. I pray God grants him the fortitude to bear the loss. My thoughts and prayers are with him.” Adeyanju said

At least, three persons were feared dead in the Saturday attack on Ugochinyere’s compound.

Unknown gunmen were said to have stormed his residence at about 3:00PM and opened fire on anything in sight.

A source said the gunmen also set ablaze vehicles parked in the compound.

One of the person’s killed is said to be an uncle to Ugochinyere.

Ugochinyere, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for Ideato Federal Constituency, had reportedly escaped assassination about a month ago, following an attack on his convoy.

