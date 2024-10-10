Ribadu, Salihu commend Adamawa APC officials for loyalty, steadfastness to party’s ideals

… State party excos receive a petition against Girei LGA Chairman

By Tom Garba

The National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and the National Vice Chairman Northeast of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Mustapha Salihu commended the party executive members who are standing strong and defending the ideals of the party.

Ribadu and Salihu and the leadership of the party in Adamawa State under Barrister Idris Shuaibu and the Local Government Chairmen were appreciated for being loyal, steadfast in the line of duty.

The appreciation message was sent through the party chairman, Barr Idris who conveyed it to them during an expanded executive meeting on Wednesday at the state secretariat of the party.

According to Idris that the Principal and Leader of the Party in Adamawa State, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu has thanked them for being loyal and expressed the satisfaction and commitment of Walin Ganye, one of the staunch stakeholder and an elder statesman in Adamawa, Alhaji Sadiq Kalu for heeding to Ribadu’s call.

Idris during the meeting was happy to announced a vote of confidence was passed on them by other Critical Stakeholders.

In his remarks also, the State Secretariat, Dr Raymond Chidama expressed the satisfaction and confidence of NSA Mal Nuhu Ribadu, Comrade Mustpha, Walin Gaya and other Critical Stakeholders on the present executive.

He said Comrade Mustapha is determined to ensure that APC in Adamawa State is united in Purpose. He then called on all the Exco Members to cooperate and support Comrade Mustapha in this assignment while thanking all the Excos for remaining loyal to the Leaders of the Party.

He however said the leadership of the party in Adamawa is have received a petition against the Girei Local Government area party Chairman and was referred to the State Working Committee for deliberation.