Revoked properties: FCTA seals Access Bank, FIRS, Total Filling Station

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday launched a sweeping enforcement operation that led to the sealing of Access Bank, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Ibro Hotel, Total Energy, and the Wadata Plaza building occupied by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja.

The action follows the revocation of over 4,700 titles due to decades-long non-payment of statutory ground rents.

The exercise, which kicked off in the Wuse District, was spearheaded by the Director of Development Control, Tpl. Mukhtar Galadima, alongside officials from the Department of Land Administration.

The FCTA had earlier issued public notices warning defaulters and reiterating its commitment to recovering government-owned lands.

“Today is about walking the talk. We announced this earlier, and we are here to implement what we said to take possession of all revoked properties, starting with this plot,” Galadima said while sealing Plot 534, Cadastral Zone A02, Wuse Zone 1, belonging to Total PLC. The oil company had reportedly failed to pay ground rent for over 10 years.

Similarly, the Access Bank branch situated on Plot 2456, Wuse 1, was sealed. Although the branch operates under the bank’s name, the property title belongs to Rana Taher Furniture Nigeria Limited. The land has reportedly been in default for 34 years.

Director of Land Administration, Mr. Chijioke Nwankwoeze, said, “This building is currently occupied by Access Bank PLC, but the title belongs to a private company. The debt has spanned 34 years, and as such, the title has reverted to the FCTA.”

Speaking further, he explained that the FIRS property was also sealed after 25 years of unpaid rent.

The exercise extended to Wadata Plaza, where the national headquarters of the PDP is located. Nwankwoeze clarified that the property belongs to Senator Samaila Mamman Kofi and not the PDP. He insisted the revocation notice was properly served.

“We are now at Wadata Plaza, where the PDP is occupying. That’s the property belonging to Senator Samaila Mamman Kofi. I think this is the 9th or 10th site that we visited today and that we are sealing.

“Senator Samaila Mamman Kofi was duly served the revocation notice, and out of abundance of caution, we also pasted the revocation notice at his Kaduna address. This is a copy of the revocation notice and the evidence of service.”

When asked if some properties may have been wrongly included, he responded, “We keep good records. In this case, we are talking of 28 years.

The owner of this property, Samaila Mamman Kofi, was owing 28 years ground rent. And then FIRS is 25 years. Let the FIRS present the receipt of payment issued by the Lands Department or the FCTA.”

He also clarified that legal ownership matters: “Some of them, like FIRS, claim they own the property. But in our records, they don’t. If you buy property, you have to register your interest.”

Regarding possible restitution, if ground rent is paid now, Nwankwoeze said, “FCTA is the owner of the property as of today. If they approach [the Minister], and he gives them any consideration, that’s it. The minister will decide that. Not me. I’m not the minister of FCTA.”

Responding to accusations of political witch-hunting, Senior Special Assistant to the Minister on Public Communications and Social Media, Mr. Lere Olayinka, dismissed the claims.

“We are not here for politics. We have been to Ibro Hotels, Access Bank, FIRS, and Total Petrol Station, . Are we also going to say all those ones are for politics? Moreover, this place is not owned by the PDP.”

Other properties seald includes NAPTIP office, China Cultural Centre and one warehouse all in Wuse district of Abuja.