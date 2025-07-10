Revitalisation of Oferekpe Water Treatment Plant to boost supply – Gov’s Aide

By Peter Okutu

The Special Assistant to the Ebonyi State Governor on Mineral Development and Chairman of the Oferekpe Water Treatment Plant Rehabilitation, Prince John Nwangbo has stated that Oferekpe Water Treatment Plant abandoned for over 8-years was undergoing revitalisation, in order to boost potable water supply across Abakaliki and its environs.

Nwangbo noted that the rehabilitation had made significant progress before the present setback, with major installations completed and pipelines laid.

“This is not just any pipe — it’s heavy-duty hardware, including 600mm and 800mm steel and ductile pipes.”

He said his team has been on site for over two weeks, working to reconnect and reroute the damaged section despite difficult weather conditions.

READ ALSO: Tricycle Riders storm Delta Council Secretariat in protest against extortion, harassment

‘Rainfall keeps collapsing the trench, forcing us to restart. But we’re determined to finish.”

He accused Newmap Project of damaging vital water pipelines, critical to the state’s effort geared towards the restoration of the long-abandoned Oferekpe water scheme.

Speaking with Journalists at the project site in Abakaliki, yesterday Nwangbo explained that the destruction occurred during excavation work by the Newmap contractors, who allegedly ignored the existing water structure in the State.

“When we pumped water from Oferekpe, it couldn’t reach the central reservoir because the Newmap project destroyed the main pipeline. We were lucky the damage didn’t collapse the entire treatment system.

While giving assurances of completion before mid-August, Nwangbo urged residents to remain patient.

“Water is essential, and the Governor is committed to ensuring it reaches every home. We didn’t expect this setback, but we are pushing through,” he added.