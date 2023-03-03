Review results with BVAS, we won elections – PDP candidates tell INEC

Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidates in the just-concluded National Assembly election on Thursday called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to audit and review all collated results with Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in the Lagos West and Lagos Central Senatorial Districts.

Addressing a news conference in Lagos, the candidates jointly pointed out that they did not lose the elections going by the results obtained by their agents from each of their polling units in their districts as contained in INEC Form EC8A used to record votes.

According to them, INEC must use the window of seven days allowed by law to compare and audit results announced with the one transmitted through BVAS into INEC IReV (result viewing portal)

NAN reports that the PDPD candidates at the conference include Otunba Segun Adewale, the PDP Senatorial candidate for Lagos West and his counterpart in Lagos Central, Prince Wale Gomez; Mr Olumuyiwa Owadara, the PDP Candidate in Oshodi-Isolo Federal Constituency I and his counterpart in Somolu, Mr Oluwaseyi Olowu (Chicago)

Speaking, Adewale, popularly known as Aeroland, said that he was still surprised at where INEC got the figure collated to return the winner in the poll, saying the collated results did not correspond with what PDP agents had in Form EC8A used to record votes of each political party.

READ ALSO: Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Yoruba Council sue for calm, unity in…

“This cheating is just too much. What we experienced at the poll was stealing people’s mandate brazenly, and they are damning the consequences.

“How can the electoral umpire connive with some politicians to turn my results upside down? I even defeated my rival from APC in her polling unit in Ojo LGA.

“I have my results all over, it’s disheartening to hear I lost elections when you cooked up figures not minding what happened at the polling units and fact-checked by BVAS,” Adewale said.

He said that PDP’s field agents had results from all the polling units in Lagos West Senatorial District comprising 10 LGAs, but the summation of those results at Ward and local government levels was tampered with.

“All we are saying is that let us have a summation of Form EC8A. This isn’t too much to ask INEC.

“Over 90 percent of those results were not signed by our agents because they didn’t reflect polling units figures scored by each party.

“Our agents refused to sign because the results that we’ve with us are different from the results INEC brought there for collation.

“The results being collated at different levels must be the summation of EC8A, EC8B, EC8C and EC8D. Let INEC upload it and sum it up.

“There is no need for a rerun. Our results show that we won. Form EC8A shows that we won. This Form is our only saving grace, but INEC refuses to upload this,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...