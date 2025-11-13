Reverend Dachomo vows to sue Nigerian government over alleged Christian genocide

Ezekiel Dachomo, a Reverend in Plateau state, has declared strong support for U.S. intervention in what he described as the ongoing genocide against Christians in northern Nigeria.

In an interview with News Central TV, Dachomo accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration and Nigerian security agencies of complicity in the killings, alleging that former insurgents had been absorbed into the armed forces.

“The repentant Boko Haram members have been recruited into the Nigerian Army, Air Force and Police. That’s why Christians must have a say in politics,” he said.

Dachomo dismissed claims that Muslims were also being targeted, insisting that Christians remained the primary victims.

“When they came shouting Allahu Akbar, they have beheaded a head of a Christian and they lick the blood. Muslims are claiming that they are killed, that we also kill them. Ask them where did we kill them? Look at the recent killing, look at this child that was killed and you are saying that it is not a genocide,” he said.

The cleric, who serves as the regional chairman of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, said he relied on credible sources for his claims.

“I have insiders who give me information. I’m over 100% in support of President Donald Trump’s intervention because Nigeria government; their hands are tied,” he stated.

Dachomo said he planned to take the Nigerian government and the Miyetti Allah association before the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the alleged atrocities.

“The world needs to know that what we are saying is not false. I will go to any length to prove that this government is lying. We are also planning to take Nigeria before the International Criminal Court and sue the Miyetti Allah association for their role in these atrocities,” he said.

In a message shared on his social media platform, Dachomo recounted multiple attacks on Christian communities across Plateau State, claiming that hundreds of lives had been lost and many incidents undocumented.

“Hundreds of lives have been lost in attacks on Plateau villages that were never documented, and many victims remain unaccounted for,” he said.

He recalled the 2010 massacre in Dogo Nahawa, a Christian-dominated community in Jos South Local Government Area, where over 500 people were reportedly killed overnight.

“Due to my outcry, my own village has been attacked several times and over 50 people have been slaughtered, including my family members and friends. My best friend’s wife and five children were burned alive,” he said.

Dachomo said he was motivated to continue documenting the killings after the federal government and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) denied the existence of any genocide.

“Since the Federal Government claimed there was no genocide, that statement has pushed me to intensify this work. CAN is also denying the genocide, so I’m determined to prove them wrong,” he said.

He added that he had been travelling across affected communities to gather evidence of the alleged atrocities.

“Right now, I’m travelling around to document cases of Christian genocide because many of the affected villages were never recorded, even though there are graves. I have been moving from one grave site to another.

“In Jaruwa, worshippers were burnt alive during a church service. None survived because the terrorists surrounded the building, set it on fire with gas lamps, and trapped everyone inside.

“I intend to cover all areas where Christians have been attacked. I’m going to Wurekum, Doruwa, Mangu, and Bokkos — all the places where Christian genocide has been reported. I’ll compile all these incidents into a report and present it to the world to show that genocide is happening in Nigeria,” he said.